John Travolta's daughter Ella posts emotional tribute to her dad as he turns 70

John Travolta has reached a landmark birthday, celebrating seven decades of life. On this significant day, his daughter Ella Travolta honored him with a heartfelt message, expressing her adoration for the man who has been a constant source of support and joy in her life.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back," Ella, 23, penned alongside a nostalgic photo of the duo shared on Instagram, capturing a candid moment of father-daughter connection.

The throwback image, depicting a youthful Ella with a playful pout beside her doting father, is a testament to their close bond through the years.

The birthday tributes didn't stop there; Jamie Lee Curtis, John's co-star from the 1985 film 'Perfect,' took to Instagram to wish him well.

John in a throwback image with daughter Ella

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @johntravolta," she exclaimed, highlighting their enduring friendship, shared artistic passion, and love for children and rescue dogs.

Jamie reflected on their long-standing camaraderie by posting a medley of photographs, including a throwback to their youthful selves on a 1985 cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

© Instagram John with Jamie Lee Curtis

John's journey to stardom began in the 1970s with the TV series Welcome Back, Kotter, but it was his electrifying roles in Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978) that catapulted him into the limelight and established him as a Hollywood icon.

His remarkable career, punctuated by an Oscar nomination and wins at the Emmys and Golden Globes, has made him a fixture in cinematic history.

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

With a line-up of projects like Cash Out and the musical That’s Amore! on the horizon, John shows no signs of slowing down.

The essence of John Travolta is not just his illustrious career but also his role as a family man.

He's a devoted father to his three children, Jett, Ella, and Benjamin, whom he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston.

© Tim Boyles Tragically, John also lost firstborn son Jett in 2009

The family has faced profound loss with the passing of Jett at the age of 16 in 2009, yet they continue to honor his memory through their unity and love.

John's 69th birthday was a Vegas affair, celebrated with Ella, friends, and the joy of dance—a video of which he shared with fans, showcasing his timeless charm and exuberance.

Ella's birthday message from that year reflected her deep admiration: "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy."

In an intimate conversation with Kevin Hart on 'Hart to Heart,' John contemplated the perception of aging, sharing a poignant exchange with his son Benjamin.

When queried about the experience of his 60s, John admitted to feeling perennially young at heart, "eternally 21," and expressed a sense of disbelief at entering the twilight years of his journey.

