Paris Hilton celebrates 'angel baby' Phoenix's first birthday two months after little sister London's surprise arrival

Paris Hilton is celebrating the most special of milestones for her and her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

It has officially been one year since the "Stars Are Blind" singer first became a mom, after welcoming her baby boy via surrogacy with her husband, Carter Reum.

At the time, the Y2K icon kept news that she was expecting her first baby a secret from both her family members and fans alike, and did the same later this year when she welcomed her second child, daughter London Marilyn, in November.

WATCH: Paris Hilton confirms she's a mom-of-two as she calls her son 'a big brother'

In honor of little Phoenix's first birthday, Paris took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute reflecting on her first year of motherhood.

She posted a slew of photos from her son's first year, starting with one where she is carrying him as a newborn inside a private jet, followed by other adorable moments inside her home: Phoenix smiling ear-to-ear dressed up in a doctor costume, a glimpse inside his nursery, plus an adorable video where she is gushing over him, much to his delight.

In her caption, Paris wrote: "One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness."

She continued: "My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true," adding: "You make my life complete."

MORE: Paris Hilton wows in ruched mini skirt with icy blonde locks in amazing pre-baby throwback

MORE: Paris Hilton dazzles in rhinestone plunging gown for glamorous baby-free reunion with Kim Kardashian

"Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I'm endlessly grateful to be your mommy," she further wrote, concluding with: "Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew!"

© Instagram Paris shared a sweet, if foreshadowing, photo posing in front of a Marilyn Monroe poster, the late icon being who her daughter is named after

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their congratulatory messages for the birthday boy, with Paris' sister Nicky Hilton writing: "Cutest birthday boy," as their aunt Kyle Richards added: "Aww Happy Birthday Phoenix. Love you," plus real estate legend Barbara Corcoran also wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday Phoenix! You are so loved!"

MORE: Paris Hilton opens up about 'blessed' first Christmas as a family-of-four since welcoming baby London

More followed suit with: "Happy Birthday baby P! You are sooooo cute and extremely loved," and: "So cute! Happy birthday!" as well as: "He is so darn cute," plus another one of her fans added: "Aww!! This melts my heart. Happy Birthday to the most precious baby boy and baby ANGEL. Phoenix is absolutely so adorable."

© Instagram The doting mom has already showcased all of Phoenix's adorable outfits and costumes

Phoenix officially became an older brother this past November, when little sister London arrived on November 11, which is also the date of Paris and Carter's wedding anniversary.

The mom-of-two announced her baby girl's arrival to both her family and fans over Thanksgiving, and later told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their newly rebranded morning show Live! with Kelly and Mark: "[The announcement] was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we had a performer coming in. Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.