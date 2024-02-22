Christina Hall's ex Tarek El-Moussa makes surprising admission about family life as he shares new photo with his children

Tarek El-Moussa gave a personal confession about his kids, who he shares with former Flip or Flop co-host and ex-wife Christina Hall.

The property developer, 42, shared a photo with his daughter Taylor and son Brayden as they went skiing as a family. The trio smiled brightly at the camera with a stunning mountainous view in the background.

Tarek shared his musings on fatherhood after spending time with his son and daughter, pondering the secret to having a great bond with your kids.

© @therealtarekelmoussa Instagram Tarek with his kids

"I used to wonder… how can I bond with my kids better? How can I strengthen our relationship? How can I be a better father?" He asked rhetorically.

According to Tarek, his epiphany was that it isn't easy. "Well…it turns out being a good father is no different than being a good real estate investor, it’s about putting in the work! Do you want to know how to do the above? It’s simple..show up every day and put in the time!"

For Tarek, this means that even when you have a busy week you make time for your children - you might even find it restorative.

© Instagram Photo posted by Tarel El Moussa on Instagram October 1 2023 where he is with his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden during his daughter's 13th birthday party.

"After an exhausting week, I had the best weekend with my babies", he told fans. "We spent the weekend in the mountains skiing, eating, playing board games, and making a ton of fires!"

The property investor went on to ask other parents for their ideas on how to strengthen their relationship with their kids: "Any parents out there want to share some ideas with other parents on here to help strengthen their relationships with their children?"

Fans were more than happy to oblige, sharing what had worked for them as parents.

© Getty Images Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa arrive at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California

"Finding and encouraging them to explore their passions", one person wrote. "Skiing, fishing, sports, hiking, etc. Quality time and communication! And being there after school as they get older!! I was so lucky to raise my boys ! You never get the time back, but you get back a close relationship for life with them!!"

Another added: "I make sure that we all share an activity that we like (skiing). We talk more than spend time on phones, and I know who the kids friends are. The friends is my most critical, because then I know if any are knuckleheads, or more worried about becoming “cool” than a good person."

© Instagram Photo shared by Heather Rae Young on Instagram August 2023 in a birthday tribute to her husband Tarek El Moussa, where she is pictured with husband Tarek, plus his kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden

A third responded: "ALWAYS keep the line of communication open, even during TOUGH situations".

Since the end of his marriage to Christina in 2018, Tarek has married Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young. The couple share a son, Tristan.