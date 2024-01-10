Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Minogue sizzles in skintight jumpsuit ahead of major career move
The Padam Padam singer is preparing for her first Vegas residency

Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
Kylie Minogue will soon be performing at her first-ever Las Vegas residency and ahead of the major career moment, the Padam Padam singer shared a teaser image, and she looked sensational.

Kylie has always had the best outfits and she continued to prove this on Wednesday as the singer sizzled in a skintight jumpsuit that carried a red leopard print. The stunning outfit had been embazzled with dazzling jewels and the 55-year-old wore her luscious blonde hair in her signature style, while also rocking a bright red lipstick.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue dances in daring mini-dress for major news

In her caption, Kylie couldn't help but show her excitement as she enthused: "STAGE THIS WAY [arrow emoji] Not long now … see you soon Vegas," finishing the post off with a heart emoji.

The singer's followers mirrored the sentiment, as one commented: "We're excited to have you back!!" and a second added: "So excited!!! 8 more sleeps," and a third shared: "CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU NEXT FRIDAY!!!!!!"

Kylie Minogue in a red jumpsuit© Instagram
Kylie looked fabulous in her daring look

A fourth teased: "I'm genuinely going to burst," alongside an explosion emoji and a fifth noted: "Always classy @kylieminogue."

Kylie spent the end of 2023 in Las Vegas preparing for the show, and ahead of big celebrations the star shared a sultry photo of her relaxing in just a bathrobe while showcasing her toned legs.

Kylie Minogue fronting the collaboration campaign© Instagram
Kylie is preparing for her Vegas residency

"Missing that post show feeling," she captioned the post, while in the foreground of the image was a bottle of her self-titled wine brand, that was suitably being chilled in a wine cooler.

"This show blew my face off. Also that Prosecco is [three love hearts]," a fan wrote, whilst another remarked: "And we've been missing you too, Min. Thank you for the incredible year you gave us. Padam 2024!!!"

Kylie Minogue delighted fans by posing in her bathrobe© Instagram
Kylie delighted fans by posing in her bathrobe

Recently speaking to the Sun, she confessed: "It's surreal to be in Vegas, full stop. But yes, this moment feels very good and I'm so grateful for the opportunities that I have right now."The singer also revealed what she likes to keep in her private backstage area, and fans will be surprised at her simple demands.

"I keep my backstage area pretty simple. I don't need distraction. Here in Vegas, a humidifier is essential." She continued: "High up on the list of priorities is a kettle and a coffee machine. A well-timed cup of tea can always make things better."

