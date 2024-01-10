Kylie Minogue sizzles in skintight jumpsuit ahead of major career move

Kylie Minogue will soon be performing at her first-ever Las Vegas residency and ahead of the major career moment, the Padam Padam singer shared a teaser image, and she looked sensational.

Kylie has always had the best outfits and she continued to prove this on Wednesday as the singer sizzled in a skintight jumpsuit that carried a red leopard print. The stunning outfit had been embazzled with dazzling jewels and the 55-year-old wore her luscious blonde hair in her signature style, while also rocking a bright red lipstick.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue dances in daring mini-dress for major news

In her caption, Kylie couldn't help but show her excitement as she enthused: "STAGE THIS WAY [arrow emoji] Not long now … see you soon Vegas," finishing the post off with a heart emoji.

The singer's followers mirrored the sentiment, as one commented: "We're excited to have you back!!" and a second added: "So excited!!! 8 more sleeps," and a third shared: "CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU NEXT FRIDAY!!!!!!"

© Instagram Kylie looked fabulous in her daring look

A fourth teased: "I'm genuinely going to burst," alongside an explosion emoji and a fifth noted: "Always classy @kylieminogue."

Kylie spent the end of 2023 in Las Vegas preparing for the show, and ahead of big celebrations the star shared a sultry photo of her relaxing in just a bathrobe while showcasing her toned legs.

© Instagram Kylie is preparing for her Vegas residency

"Missing that post show feeling," she captioned the post, while in the foreground of the image was a bottle of her self-titled wine brand, that was suitably being chilled in a wine cooler.

"This show blew my face off. Also that Prosecco is [three love hearts]," a fan wrote, whilst another remarked: "And we've been missing you too, Min. Thank you for the incredible year you gave us. Padam 2024!!!"

© Instagram Kylie delighted fans by posing in her bathrobe

Recently speaking to the Sun, she confessed: "It's surreal to be in Vegas, full stop. But yes, this moment feels very good and I'm so grateful for the opportunities that I have right now."The singer also revealed what she likes to keep in her private backstage area, and fans will be surprised at her simple demands.

MORE: Kylie Minogue sparks response as she shares post with ex-boyfriend

WOW: Kylie Minogue is simply flawless in skintight outfit as she shares incredible announcement

"I keep my backstage area pretty simple. I don't need distraction. Here in Vegas, a humidifier is essential." She continued: "High up on the list of priorities is a kettle and a coffee machine. A well-timed cup of tea can always make things better."