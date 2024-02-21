Blake Lively reveals emotional parenting milestone involving her 4 children and Taylor Swift

Blake Lively made a rare comment about her four kids as she opened up about her experience at the Super Bowl, which she attended with close friend Taylor Swift.

The Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes snaps of her time at the Super Bowl, as she wore a bright red Adidas tracksuit in which the high heeled shoes were also pants, and her hair in bright gold ringlets.

But it turned out that as she attended the monumental match in Las Vegas, Blake was leaving her kids for the first time ever.

© @blakelively Instagram Blake shares a selfie from the Super Bowl

She wrote: "Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue."

The star showed off her friendship bracelet, a small token for her husband so that there would always be a little piece of him with her.

© @blakelively Instagram Blake's shoe-pants

"I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07", she explained. "I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride."

But perhaps the most shocking experience for the A Simple Favor star, who is sober and has kept a relatively low profile since she started having kids, was that she went clubbing.

© @blakelively Instagram Blake kept a piece of her husband with her

"Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like", she said.

It seemed that while her appearance at the Super Bowl was out of character for the actress, she had a great time supporting her close friend Taylor who had traveled all the way from Japan to see her man Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

© Getty Images Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blake shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who she's been married to for almost 12 years. Together they have daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four - as well as a fourth child who turned one this month but whose name remains unknown to the public.

Blake has truly embraced being a mother, telling Forbes: "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident. Not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Similarly, Ryan has fully embraced being a girl dad, saying: "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."