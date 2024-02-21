Will Travis Kelce join Taylor Swift on Eras Tour? His dad Ed shares exciting update

Ever since Travis Kelce culminated his headline-making football season with a momentous Super Bowl victory – the Chiefs' second consecutive win and his third ring – fans have been itching to know if he'll use his free time to tag along on girlfriend Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

The "You're Losing Me" singer was in Las Vegas Super Bowl weekend and celebrated her boyfriend's win alongside a star-studded crowd, but jet off to Australia shortly after to carry on with her global concert phenomenon.

Now, with stops in Sydney and Singapore coming up, none other than the tight-end's dad Ed Kelce has given insight on whether his son will be joining after all.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, Ed revealed: "Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen."

He continued: "He said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments," noting: "He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas."

Travis was in fact spotted in Las Vegas on Tuesday, playing golf at the Wynn Golf & Country Club.

He was in Kansas City some days before celebrating the Chiefs win with the traditional hometown parade, during which a fight between some attendees resulted in a shooting, subsequently claiming the life of local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, and injuring several others, mostly children, as a result.

The NFL star, who has previously spoken against gun violence and in favor of gun control, spoke out after the incident in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Ed, further speaking about Travis' new relationship and gushing about Taylor, also told the Herald: "She's probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn't seem like it," adding: "She's so warm and so gracious."

He went on to note not only how much Taylor enjoys watching football, but what a good example she has set during games.

"I was so shocked that during the Super Bowl, my buddies and I left some rubbish near us, and when Taylor got up, she stopped and picked it all up and put it in the trash," he recalled.

"I thought that spoke volumes," he said, and further shared: "This is someone with celebrity power like no other, but she comes from a good family and [I] spent time with her mother and her brother, they're good folk."

