Joe Alwyn returns to social media for the first time after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance goes public – here's what he shared

Joe Alwyn, in his years in the spotlight, has remained exceedingly private, and his public persona has become even more limited in the months since his split from global superstar Taylor Swift.

The English actor, 32, has gone so far as to become even more private on social media than usual, thanks in part to the responses from Taylor's fervent fanbase, although the star is slowly breaking cover.

Joe has been making more public appearances since the start of the new year, his most recent being at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's in London on Sunday, February 18.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with then boyfriend Joe Alwyn

A day later, he took to Instagram with a rare collection of photos that highlighted his quieter lifestyle while displaying his penchant for photography.

Alongside a snap from one of his events and a selfie with his camera, he included several beautiful landscape shots, and closed out his set with a throwback of himself as a boy.

Being his first post since early September of 2023, it marks Joe's return to social media after his ex went public with her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While romance rumors between the pair were swirling at the time, Taylor made it official later that month when she attended a Chiefs game for the first time.

Taylor, 34, and Joe were together from 2017 to 2023, and even co-wrote songs from the acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore together (with Joe credited as "William Bowery"). With Folklore's Album of the Year win at the Grammys, the Harriet star won his first golden gramophone.

What's more, it also comes at a time when fan speculation about their six-year romance has been at an all-time high, thanks to Taylor's surprise announcement of her album The Tortured Poets Department at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this month.

MORE: Who is Joe Alwyn dating after Taylor Swift split?

While they maintained in a statement about their split, released in March of 2023, that they had parted ways amicably after their relationship had "run its course," many fans have speculated that the album might include several digs at the The Favourite actor.

© Instagram The actor closed out his set with a sweet childhood throwback

The album title itself, in fact, is believed to be a reference to Joe's group chat with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, titled The Tortured Man Club.

MORE: Travis Kelce's jaw-dropping property portfolio and net worth is nothing compared to Taylor Swift's – photos

What's more, tracks like "So Long, London" and "Florida!!!" (featuring Florence + The Machine) are also believed to be in reference to the English actor.

© Getty Images He attended the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's in London on Sunday

However, it seems like new boyfriend privileges have prevailed for the NFL star, who confessed during a media event ahead of the Super Bowl (where he emerged victorious, to the "Cruel Summer" singer's delight) that he had already heard some of the record, which comes out April 19.

MORE: Taylor Swift confesses awkward moment with parents as she celebrates boyfriend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win

"I have heard some of it, yes," he shared, proudly adding that it "is unbelievable."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis, meanwhile, have become the new "it" couple

He continued: "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," but was careful about not giving too much away. "I can't give you anything. I'll leave that up to her," he playfully concluded.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.