Dick Van Dyke reveals what's most heartbreaking about turning 98 in rare interview

Dick Van Dyke is basking in the glow of 98, having celebrated his birthday on December 13 with the love of wife Arlene Silver, family, friends, and millions of adoring fans.

The legendary actor sat down with People to discuss the joys of celebrating his special birthday, especially while taping for the upcoming CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, which will feature interviews and footage featuring many of his Hollywood friends.

However, he also reflected on what is the one "sad moment" of it all, that being outliving all his cherished peers and colleagues, the most recent being Norman Lear, who died on December 5 at the age of 101.

"I had a bunch of friends there to say nice things, but Mary Tyler Moore, Morey [Amsterdam] and Rosie [Rose Marie], Carl Reiner, Norman Lear, all the people that I always loved and associated with are gone, so I'm having to make new friends," he told the outlet.

Fortunately, he added that the idea of making new friends came rather naturally to him. "I'm happy to say people come to me. I don't have to go out looking."

Van Dyke also gushed about when he first met wife Arlene, a makeup artist, in 2006. They tied the knot in 2012 and have since become something of a duo, performing an act together and sharing all kinds of interests.

"She sings like an angel. She dances, and we do a whole act together. We do duets and things. She's the best partner I ever ran into. What a pleasure it is," he lovingly said.

The Mary Poppins star opened up about how he planned to celebrate his birthday, revealing that he was "not much on traditions, I don't think," but admitted that finding joy in his everyday life was key.

"My wife brings me a cup of coffee in the morning. I get it in bed. I get treated like a king around here," he shared. The couple share a grand estate in Southern California.

Van Dyke revealed that he was touched by the grand gesture of the CBS special, and remarked upon the joy of seeing his greatest hits, spanning over seven decades, brought to life once again.

"You think, 'I don't deserve this,' but it's difficult to say how I felt," he added. "I came home, and I said, 'You know something? It's going to be a couple of days before this actually sinks in that it happened.'

"I never expected that kind of recognition. My whole life went before me. I didn't realize I had done so many things while I was 75 years in show business."

The special, which is set for a December 21 release, was announced last month. And the actor himself shared in a statement: "I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.

© Getty Images "I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

"I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

