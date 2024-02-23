Sofia Vergara's life as mom-of-one to rarely-seen son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara is a proud mom-of-one, as more recently she's explained that she has no plans of having anymore children.

Her desire to have no more kids seems to have even played a part in her divorce from Joe Manganiello, as the 51 year old explained: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."

As her family life enters the spotlight, here's everything the Griselda star has said about motherhood.

Sofia's son Manolo

Famously, the Modern Family star had a son at the age of 19, called Manolo. She had her son with high-school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, who she married aged 18. The couple divorced in 1993, and ever since then Sofia has dedicated her life to being a great mom to Manolo.

© Denise Truscello Sofia and her son, 2020

"Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," she told People in 2016.

"I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny, and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

Manolo has followed his mother's footsteps as an entertainer, after graduating from Emerson College in 2015. He has even made cameo appearances in some of Sofia's films and shows, playing a DJ in Hot Pursuit and featuring in Modern Family.

He has also starred in his own projects, such as Guilty Party, White Rabbit, and Destined to Ride.

Does she want any more kids?

The short answer, right now, is no. As Sofia enters her 50s, she's been honest about how one is enough.

© Robert Smith Sofia and ex husband Joe

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother", she explained, adding that if "love comes along" in the future, her partner has to "come with his own children".

She added that she's "almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."

On being a single mom

When Sofia and Joe divorced, she packed up her life and son from her native Colombia to head to Miami.

© Charley Gallay Sofia Vergara and Manolo

"I was 22, a single mother, and I packed up everything I had, which was very little but really my whole life", she told Ocean Drive Magazine. "It was difficult, but it turned out to be the best thing I’ve ever done because it opened up the doors that led me to where I am now."

On having a son young

Although Sofia entered motherhood young, she has no regrets about it. In fact, she's glad.

© Jim Smeal Sofia Vergara 1999

"My friends now are all panicking if they haven’t found somebody to have kids with. It was never like that for me because I already had the kid!"

She told People that although she had her son young, she did her best to set a good example. "I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could."

"When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

How parenthood changed Sofia

Having a child changes your life no matter what, but as Sofia was so young, it set her on a different path as she had to take on more responsibility immediately.

She has been open about this, as she told Redbook: "It’s a big responsibility; you can’t go out much at night. Instead of buying a pair of shoes, you have to buy diapers. When you have a kid, you have to be more mature."

Balancing motherhood and fame

Sofia regularly gets called one of the most beautiful women in the world, but apparently it doesn't phase her son at all.

"It's fantastic because I’m almost 40 years old and they still [expletive] put me on these lists of beautiful women! How can I even be in a list with girls who are 15 years younger than me? People are crazy", she gushed.

"My son, Manolo, laughs at that too", she added. "To him, I’m an ordinary mom, going, 'Manolo, I’m cold, turn down the air conditioning, I’m exhausted, I cannot go out, let’s rest.' To him, I’m an old woman. It’s hilarious!"