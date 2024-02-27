Bikini-clad Cat Deeley is a sun-kissed beauty in dreamy holiday snaps ahead of This Morning takeover

Cat Deeley is making sure she gets some "rest and relaxation" ahead of starting her new job as the new permanent presenter of This Morning.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 47-year-old - who is teaming up with Ben Shephard to front the award-winning daytime show - gave fans a little insight into her envy-inducing trip to Mexico.

© Instagram Cat Deeley has jetted off to Cabo ahead of her This Morning stint

"Surprise three-day weekend down in #Cabo for a little rest & relaxation #Mexico," she gushed in the caption.

In a series of selfies, Cat looked beautiful and sun-kissed as she posed against a beautiful sun-soaked backdrop of the beach. She slipped into a chic black bikini with a halter-neck design and kept the sunshine at bay with a straw hat.

The star, who is best known for presenting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, wore her honey-blonde hair slicked away from her face while in another snap, she left it loose around her shoulders in luscious waves.

The trip comes days before she starts her new job on 11 March. Earlier this month, ITV bosses confirmed Cat and Ben as the new hosts following the departures of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

After the news was announced, the mum-of-two – who is married to fellow TV presenter Patrick Kielty – expressed her joy in a statement which read: "This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it's on, it's like having your friends over - funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!

WATCH: This Morning announces Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as new hosts

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer's show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it."

Her new co-host Ben added: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

"For the last ten years I’ve been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."