Sex and The City and Days of Our Lives actor Eddie Driscoll dies aged 60 - details

Sex and The City and Days of Our Lives actor Eddie Driscoll has passed away aged 60.

The star was known for his roles in The Last Ship, as well as one-episode appearances in This Is Us, Mad Men, and Desperate Housewives.

The sad news was announced by Eddie's friend, Jimmy Palumbo, who said the actor had died from a saddle pulmonary embolism after months of fighting stomach cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Eddie had passed away on December 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

© Alamy Eddie Driscoll (left) in Mad Men

Eddie was perhaps best known for his recurring role as East Coast leader Randall Croft in the TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship, as well as for his portrayal of loan shark Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of Jersey Boys.

He also made appearances in shows such as CSI: Miami and CSI: NY, The King of Queens, Cold Case, 24, Heroes, and in films including Boat Trip (2002), Lansky (1999), Blast (2004), Pavement (2002), and Cellular (2004).

Eddie, who was born in New York in 1963, began his acting career at the University of Miami and took part in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida.

© @dimpleskaraoke/Instagram A celebration of his Eddie Driscoll's life was held in January

He went on to act alongside Reynolds in the 1989 films Physical Evidence and Breaking In, and in two of the actor's TV series, B.L. Stryker and Evening Shade.

In his later career, Eddie was a host at the karaoke bars Dimples in Burbank and at the Fox Fire Room in Valley Village, where a celebration of his life was held in January.

He is survived by his brother Danny.