Giovanni Pernice makes big career change following Jowita Przystal split The Strictly Come Dancing star has changed managements

Giovanni Pernice is currently in the middle of his successful Giovanni Pernice - Made in Italy tour, which runs until early May. And he has a new reason to celebrate following an exciting career change.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has parted ways with his former management and has been signed on by Money Talent Management.

Giovanni's new team announced the news on their official Instagram account alongside a new headshot of the man himself.

Giovanni Pernice is now managed by Money Talent Management

"Welcome to @giovannipernice who will be joining us here at Money," they wrote alongside the snap.

The Italian dancer's new career move comes just days after it was reported that he has split from fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal after three months of dating.

Speculation first arose about a possible relationship between the pair after they performed an intimate dance routine during last year's Strictly, as you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal dance passionately on Strictly

Loading the player...

But now the romance seems to be over. Pictures of the couple together have been a rarity during the last few months. Although in January, they were snapped holding hands as they left a restaurant in central London.

Jowita has never addressed the reports, but Giovanni seemed to confirm their romance only last week, during an interview with Radio Times.

Asked about his romance, Giovanni told the publication: "This was my New Year resolution. We are not talking about anything."

Giovanni Pernice will be busy touring until July

The interviewer then pressed: "We, so there's a 'we'?" to which Giovanni "smiled silently".

Laughing at the not-so-subtle indiscretion, Anton Du Beke - who is set to go on tour with the Italian hunk and was also taking part in the interview - remarked: "I want Gio to find love like I have. He'll be a wonderful dad. He's such a lovely boy. Any girl who ends up with him will be lucky."

He added: "And when he has a girlfriend, he's very good with her. He's committed, loyal, lovely. Everything you'd want."

