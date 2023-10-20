Geri Halliwell-Horner shares never-before-seen area of lavish family home - and it's so regal

Geri Halliwell-Horner is the proud owner of two fabulously lavish family homes and her latest photo shared on Thursday showed one of the glamorous properties has a royal-inspired area.

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account with a photo of herself writing her latest novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. In the snap, Geri was poised at a chic garden table with her laptop in her sage green "writing shed" which was adorned with floral portraits. The image prior to the at-home snap, showed Geri standing on a ladder in front of a number of copies of her new book.

© Instagram Geri's writing nook has a dash of royal inspiration

Captioning the post she penned: "Now and then - @rosiefrostfalconqueen edition. A dream becomes a reality! So grateful that all those days in the writing shed led me here." The verdant-hued section of her home show in the candid writing snap could be mistaken for one of King Charles and Queen Camilla's rooms at Clarence House.

Camilla was previously captured posing in her own sage green room when she joined Princess Kate for a conference call back in 2020. Like Geri's floral portraits, the Queen also had dark mahogany frames covering the wall.

Friends and fans of the flame-haired pop star were quick to rush in with comments. "Ahh a writing shed. Mine was a shepherd's hut," one fan penned. A second replied: "Love this [red love heart emoji] always dream big and believe xxx." Meanwhile, a third penned: "So proud of u! You are my inspiration!"

Geri and her husband, F1 president Christian Horner, have an impressive net worth of around £440 million, allowing them to have quite the property portfolio. The pair share two family homes, one in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire which they share with their children, Monty, seven, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 17, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine.

Their luxe homes boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury, about which husband Christian is particularly passionate.

Talking to Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Geri and Christian are also the proud owners of three miniature horses, Betsy, Bobby, and Nelly, as well as a flock of chickens, one of which is affectionately called Ginger.

