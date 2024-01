Alec Musser's cause of death has been determined three days after he was found dead by his fiancée Paige Press.

The late actor, who previously starred in All My Children and Grown Ups, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office revealed on Tuesday.

His fiancée had previously confirmed his passing on her Instagram account in a series of emotional tributes.

More to come.