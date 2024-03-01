Gavin Rossdale goes public with his new girlfriend -- all we know about Albanian pop singer

Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale has taken his romance with new girlfriend Xhoana Xheneti public, sharing a happy birthday post for the singer.

"Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you," he captioned the post, which showed the pair at dinner together. Xhoana wore a simple black tee and had her blonde hair in a topknot. She placed her hand on Gavin's arm as he took the picture.

© Gavin Rossdale Gavin Rossdale and Xhoana X

Xohana was born in Tirana, Albania, before moving to the US as a child and growing up in New York and Los Angeles, She speak three languages, Albania, Italian, and English, and her music has been described as dark electro pop has worked with the likes of Korn and is inspired by British trip-hop bands Portishead and Massive Attack.

She goes by the stage name Xhoana X. Her sister, Evis Xheneti, 44, is an actress who has appeared in The OC and is married to Korn guitarist Chris 'Munky' Schaffer; they have been married since 2012 and have three children.

Although this is the first time Gavin has shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account, Xhoana has been posting snaps of the new couple since January 2024, revealing the pair attended a wedding together and sharing cute selfies the pair had taken.

© Xhoana X Xhoana X kisses Gavin Rossdale on the cheek

Her recent posts told fans that she celebrated her birthday in Paris, France, but Gavin did not appear to be with her, based on his caption.

Gavin was previously married to Gwen Stefani, and he is the father to four children including three sons whom he welcomed with Gwen.

In 2023 however the Bush rocker admitted that he doesn't believe he has "found a balance" between work and raising children.

© Instagram Gavin with his three sons during their visit to London

"Everything has its price. The biggest cost is my kids — I missed the first [high school football] game," Gavin revealed during an interview with People magazine, sharing that at the age of 58 he had yet to find a balance.

"My priority is my kids. I’m really focused and present and just trying to build something worthwhile [that I can] share with my family, and so I am always working,” he added.

Gavin is dad to Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, and daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he welcomed with Pearl Lowe.

Gavin and Gwen, the frontwoman of No Doubt, were married for 14 years until their 2016 divorce. The children split their time between living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, and at their dad's home in Malibu.