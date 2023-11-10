Gavin Rossdale reveals heartbreaking reality of raising sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani while touring

Gavin Rossdale is father to four children including three sons whom he welcomed with Gwen Stefani, but the Bush rocker has now admitted that he doesn't believe he has "found a balance" between work and raising children.

"Everything has its price. The biggest cost is my kids — I missed the first [high school football] game," Gavin revealed during an interview with People magazine, sharing that at the age of 58 he had yet to find a balance.

"My priority is my kids. I’m really focused and present and just trying to build something worthwhile [that I can] share with my family, and so I am always working,” he added.

© Instagram Gavin Rossdale and sons

Gavin is dad to Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, and he previously revealed that his tour meant he had also missed his youngest son's performance in a school play.

"Anyway, he sang me a song last night and it was incredible from top to bottom and just a beautiful pitch, melody, voice, tone, knew all the words," he gushed, revealing how he had a sneak peek performance. "I was floored. It's great."

© Instagram/Gavin Rossdale Gavin Rossdale with his cfour hildren and his first grandchild

Gavin and Gwen, the frontwoman of No Doubt, were married for 14 years until their 2016 divorce. The children split their time between living with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, and at their dad's home in Malibu. They have very different parenting styles, however, and Gavin has shared in the past that there is very little "similarity in the way we bring them up".

"I think that gives [the boys] an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process. Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things," he said.

"We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with her three sons

He is also dad to 34-year-old model Daisy Lowe, who recently welcomed her first child, a daughter named Ivy. Gavin took the boys to meet their niece and shared that they were "great" with the baby, adding that although becoming a grandad was a hit to his ego at first, seeing his family grow has filled him "with happiness".

"It's just great when you get these moments where things come together. So for me to be patriarchal in a real sense, you know what I mean? It's just fantastic," he said.