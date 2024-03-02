9-1-1 star Angela Bassett reveals secret to 26 year marriage with Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett has been married to Courtney B. Vance for 26 years, but the couple have known each other since 1980 when they met as students of Yale School of Drama.

Now, the award winning actress is opening up about how they've managed to stay married for so long - and what led to them falling in love after a long friendship.

The star revealed that their journey to falling in love was not immediate - in fact, their love story didn't play out as she'd expected. "I always thought I was going to get married or maybe I thought I was going to have a kid by 29", she said.

© Kevin Winter Courtney and Angela have known each other since 1980

But by the time Angela reached 29, she found that there was no partner - but her career was taking off in a way that she was really happy about instead. It was nine years later, when she was 38, that Angela reconnected with Courtney who she had met at the Yale School of Drama.

"When I met Courtney, I had known him in drama school, was very enamored of his talents, his gift on stage, and just him as a person, just a real sweetheart, found him to be supportive", Angela told PEOPLE. But upon their reunion, she found herself feeling more than just friendship towards the actor, best known at the time for his career on Broadway.

© Leon Bennett Angela revealed that only when she reconnected with Courtney years after first meeting, did she fall in love with him

"What I really loved so much about him was how supportive and engaging he is of everyone," Angela said. "That's something that really sort of opened my eyes, and I went from friend to being enamored with him in a different kind of way."

From the very beginning of their relationship - they got married in 1997, Angela remarked that he was "always just a very supportive partner", adding that "he continues to be to this day".

"Our communication continues to be strong", she said. "He's always been thoughtful about me. His core burns pure."

© Christopher Polk Angela and Courtney with kids Slater and Bronwyn

Courtney, in turn, explained that when it comes to maintaining their relationship, the key tenets are "kindness and support".

He added: "There are no perfect marriages. It's work, it's understanding, it's apologizing. Our phrase is, 'If you mess up, fess up.' If you mess it up, it's okay. Say it, and it'll be done with."

The couple share two children together, twins Bronwyn and Slater, aged 18. Angela revealed that the duo are musical.

"They both play the piano and rap and play guitar, so they have a little musical interest that I drill into them, that I insist upon!"