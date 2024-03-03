Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova issues heartfelt message after confirming relationship future with Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova is such a thoughtful friend and co-star, as she proved again on Sunday, when she wished one of her colleagues luck with their exciting new venture.

The Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories, where she tagged her fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima and wrote: "Have the best opening night…" as she shared an image of the poster for his UK tour, which is titled Believe: My Life on Stage.

The sweet message comes soon after Nadiya confirmed her feelings for her boyfriend Kai Widdrington, who she fell in love with in 2022, after they danced together on the popular BBC show.

Last month, the pair exchanged sweet messages on Instagram, where they revealed their hopes for their future together. It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

© Instagram Nadiya shared a sweet message for her co-star

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the mum-of-one posting her own Valentine's photo which showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE. Nadiya captioned the image: "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

© Instagram The star dotes on her daughter Mila

Earlier in the week, the couple enjoyed spending time together again when they made a special appearance on ITV. The couple, who have been dating since 2022, were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear ahead of their appearance on Loose Women.

Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star donning a glittering halterneck gown in a flattering nude shade. Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]."

© Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Nadiya and Kai are Strictly co-stars

It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves. As for her makeup, Nadiya opted for flattering black winged eyeliner, brushes of honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Kai looked ultra-slick in a crisp white suit complete with a black bowtie. Nadiya rested her head on Kai's cheek in the candid behind-the-scenes shot before filming themselves having a twirl backstage. Nadiya's toned dancer's physique was displayed in her dazzling gown that featured a dramatic low back.

© Instagram The star is so glam

As for her shoes, the blonde beauty's ballroom heels couldn't have matched her gown better and were covered in glitter in the same subtle nude hue.

The stars even gave a glimpse of their rehearsal before stepping out on the live show and looked sensational as they danced across the studio. Before falling in love with her fellow Strictly dancer, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her seven-year-old daughter, Mila.

As she revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."