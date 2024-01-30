Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington look so loved-up in rare date night photos

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington enjoyed a day off together and the loved-up pair shared a series of snaps of their dates together.

Although Nadiya is a backing dancer on the current Strictly Live Tour, Kai has decided to sit it out, with his recent celebrity partner Angela Rippon currently dancing with Graziano Di Prima. Nadiya and Kai looked so in love as the pro dancer kissed his beloved on the cheek as they posed in a lift, with Nadiya rocking a risqué black blazer and knee-high boots, which showed off her stunning legs.

Recommended video You may also like klXCniET WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share exciting announcement

The couple enjoyed a round of virtual golf, a sport that Nadiya has been pursuing in recent weeks, before Nadiya shared a snap from their ride in a London black cab, with the pair enjoying coffees from Starbucks.

"Days off," Kai captioned the series of snaps, adding a plane, golf and taxi emoji to his post to show off everything from their adventures.

© Instagram The pair started dating in 2022

The couple began dating in 2022 following the end of Nadiya's engagement to Slovenia footballer Matija Skarabot. The former couple share a daughter together, Mila, and the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started embarking on her relationship with Kai.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

© Instagram Nadiya is a keen golfer

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."

© Instagram The couple had a busy day

Kai also spoke in detail about his beloved, declaring her to be "the one". "She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with," he explained.

SEE: Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova posts daring snap of her backstage secret

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares rare new details about daughter Mila

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she’s more than that. She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."