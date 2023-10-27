Star kids who have performed with their famous parents: from Blue Ivy and Beyonce to Estere and Madonna

With legendary stars like Madonna, Beyoncé, and Pink as parents, it's no shocker that the next generation of the entertainment industry has already begun carving their own paths. The limelight seems to have beckoned these youngsters, and they have effortlessly stepped into it.

Recent events have showcased several celebrity children displaying their inherited talents, often surprising audiences alongside their famous parents. Here's a look into how these budding stars have already begun making their mark.

© Kevin Mazur Estere's moves onstage went viral

Estere - Madonna’s starlet

During the first night of her tour in London, Madonna introduced a special set of performers - her children: Lourdes, 27, Chifundo 'Mercy' James, 17, and Estere,11.

While Mercy showcased her instrumental prowess on the grand piano, playing the memorable notes of Bad Girl, and Lourdes exhibited some stylish dance moves, it was Estere who became the talk of the night.

Clips of the young artist dancing passionately to her mother's classic hit flooded the internet. Donning a yellow ensemble with black boots, she seemed to mirror Madonna’s iconic moves with uncanny precision, heralding her as a natural-born performer.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy on stage

Blue Ivy Carter - The Carter legacy continues

Another heart-stealing moment occurred in May 2023 during Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Fans were ecstatic when she introduced her daughter, Blue Ivy, for an impromptu performance in London.

Dressed in a matching red jumpsuit, Blue danced with a confidence that belied her young age. Beyoncé's pride was palpable, especially as Blue danced to Kendrick Lamar's Alright.

This wasn't a one-off, as Blue joined her mother on other tour stops, including a memorable performance in Paris. The poignant moment was immortalized by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, on Instagram, where she marveled at Blue's fearlessness.

© Samir Hussein Mariah Carey, with children Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, performs live

Monroe and Moroccan - Mariah's dynamic duo

Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, displayed their talents early on. As early as six, they joined their mother on-stage at The Hollywood Bowl, sharing an endearing moment that fans still cherish.

Fast forward to October 2023, and the twins were seen helping their mother promote the new Holiday collection from The Children's Place. Their involvement brought nostalgic memories of Mariah's iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You music video.

© Jeff Kravitz Emme onstage with mom Jennifer Lopez

Emme Maribel Muniz - J.Lo's mini diva

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2020 became memorable for another reason - the breakout performance by her daughter, Emme. Emme, shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony, showed she could match her mother’s vocal prowess.

As Emme sang Let's Get Loud, the internet erupted in applause. Her segment was both powerful and symbolic, incorporating hits like Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA.

© Kevin Mazur P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage

Willow Sage Hart - Pink's little rockstar

Pink’s tour in June 2023 became a family affair when her daughter, Willow Sage, joined her on stage.

Willow's rendition of Cover Me In Sunshine was beautifully delivered, leaving the audience in awe. Carey Hart, Pink’s husband, couldn't contain his pride, sharing the precious moment on social media and highlighting how surreal it must have been for Pink to share the stage with their daughter.