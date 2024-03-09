Tim McGraw shares rare photo of all three of his daughters with wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is a proud girl dad. With three beautiful daughters, the country star has always made it clear just how much he loves his girls, who he shares with wife Faith Hill.

In celebration of International Women's Day, he took to Instagram to spotlight the women in his life who he loves and thinks are amazing. This included a rare photo of all three girls - Maggie, Gracie and Audrey - together with their mom Faith.

He captioned the post: "I don’t know where I would be without the women in my life. They have made me a better man. More than that they make the world a better place......What if women ran the world?!!!! Well, in my case, I think they already do!"

The photo saw his daughters Audrey, Maggie and Gracie posing for a photo with their mom. Audrey, 22, looked sultry in a black leather playsuit as she stood next to Gracie, 26, who held a can of Corona. Their mom, Faith, put an arm round Maggie, 25, who wore her blonde hair with long bangs.

Maggie was sure to comment below her love for her dad, adding: "Love you father".

Meanwhile fans went wild over the family reunion photo, as the girls are so rarely photographed together.

© John Shearer Audrey and Maggie support their parents at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music

"Faith looks like the girls' big sister", one fan added. Another wrote: "Your girls are beautiful. I see a little of both of you and [sic] each of them."

A third typed: "Aren't they all sisters?" as another added: "Faith is Beautiful and so are your girls".

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey takes to the stage

One person even chimed in: "Wish yall would do a family album", aware that the three girls have not only inherited their parents' looks, but their talent as musicians.

Tim previously joked: "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

Audrey regularly shares clips of herself singing, of which Tim said: "She's just so special. She's such an incredible writer as well. I mean, we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano. We can hear this all through the house."