Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey takes to the stage following romance with Lincoln Lawyer star

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is making a name for herself in her own right, as a talented actress, singer and model, and she's only 22!

Audrey has her own loyal fanbase too, and this week, she commanded the attention of an audience during a live show.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a candid clip of herself introducing herself to a cheering crowd, who could be heard applauding. "Hello everyone, I'm Audrey," she said, ahead of what appeared to be a performance.

VIDEO: Audrey McGraw takes to the stage

Audrey has an incredible singing voice and has showcased her talents on many occasions via her social media account.

She can not only sing, but play the piano too, and her voice has been likened to that of her mother's. While she tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, the rising star recently confirmed her relationship with Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel García-Rulfo, 42.

© Getty Images Audrey with her famous mom and dad, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and sister Maggie

Rumors had been swirling for a while after Audrey and Manuel had been seen in each other's pictures on social media, but at the beginning of January, the singer posted a picture of the actor on her feed.

It was uncaptioned, but appeared to confirm their relationship. Ten days after posting a photo of her boyfriend online, Audrey shared several pages from a book aptly named, Love.

© Getty Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith and Tim

Quotes included: "I love you without knowing how, or when, or where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride, so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I does not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep."

Audrey simple captioned the post: "Quotes from a book called 'Love'." Back in August, the couple had shared several photos from their trip to Germany, hinting in a subtle way that they were an item.

Audrey McGraw is dating Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia Rulfo

A previous trip to Mexico saw them do the same. The aspiring star splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles, and is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both cities.

Audrey is the youngest of three siblings. She has an older sister, Gracie, 26, who is an aspiring Broadway star living in NYC. Maggie, 25, lives in Washington D.C., having graduated from Stanford with a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice.

Tim and Faith raised their daughters in Nashville, Tennessee, and the family are incredibly close. When Audrey left home, Tim gave an honest insight into how he and Faith were feeling, having become empty nesters.

© Photo: Getty Images Audrey was raised in Nashville

Talking to Apple Music, he said: "We figured it out. The first six months was a little rough when our youngest daughter finally moved out. The first six months were rough, and it's always rough for a mom, of course, but after about six months, it was like, 'Turn the music on, light some candles,' because we got a thing and we were talking, we got married, and I'm not going to do the math, but we had a kid pretty quickly after we got married, and so we didn't really have a lot of time to know each other.

"We'd only been together for nine months or so dating, and we got married, had a baby, and now it's like we're kind of on our second honeymoon… but we're enjoying it. Now when the kids come home, it's like, if they're there for five days or so, we're like…Don't you have somewhere to go? Mom and dad need a little candlelight time."

