Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick reveals family heartbreak behind health mission

Ed Westwick and his new fiancée Amy Jackson were among the guests who recently attended the Lady Garden Foundation's 10th anniversary celebrations.

The event, which was hosted at Raffles London at The OWO, helps the foundation to raise significant funds for awareness and research into the five gynaecological cancers.

© Getty Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson at The Lady Garden Gala 10th anniversary this month

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Gossip Girl star opened up about the importance of raising awareness for cervical cancer having lost both his parents to cancer in the past.

"I'm big on check-ups you know," he explained. "I lost both parents to cancers – not cervical – You've just got to take care of yourself. You can avoid so much stress and pain by getting checked for stuff."

Amy, 32, interjected: "Ed is always booking appointments and reminding me to have my check-ups in order." To which, Ed replied: "I've got results coming next week."

© Getty Emma Weymouth and Tamara Beckwith marked The Lady Garden's 10th anniversary

The 36-year-old's father died a decade ago, while his mother passed away in September 2022. On why it's so important to support Lady Garden Foundation, Amy added: "I think raising awareness for cervical cancer and women taking care of their female health is massively important, we should talk about it and have open conversations.

"I think being open and honest is important, and I think sharing our own stories with one. Another is a way of expressing ourselves and helping others."

Claudia Winkleman, Ayda Field Williams and Trinny Woodall were also there to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the charity, co-founded by Tamara Beckwith Veroni, Jenny Halpern, Prince, Astrid Harbord, Chloe Delevingne, Josephine Daniel and Mika Simmons to increase awareness of and research into the five gynaecological cancers.

© Getty Trinny Woodall was among the star-studded guests

Speaking to HELLO!, Ayda told us about her connection to the cause. "A week ago, I lost my stepmother to ovarian cancer and my mother has been battling cervical cancer," she said.

"I think it's really important as a woman to support something like this and talk about what's happening, so that we can prevent people from going through the same thing and experiencing the same losses.

"I'm grateful for my lady parts and my lady garden. It's given me beautiful children. But I also want to keep myself healthy so I can be there for my children and hopefully my grandchildren.

© Getty Fiona Entwistle, Aisling Entwistle, Darren Entwistle and Jay McCauley pictured

"I just think it's important, when there's something like this, to step out and not shy away in the corner."

Fellow guest Anna Friel added: "I've known Tamara since I was 18 and I think the work that she and the foundation have done in the past ten years is nothing short of incredible. But we need more research and more funding to draw attention to this cause."