Robbie Williams poses in his underwear as he joins forces with wife Ayda on special project

Singer Robbie Williams has teamed up with his wife Ayda on a very special project to mark Valentine's Day.
In honour of the romantic holiday, the loved-up couple, who wed in 2010, have joined forces to launch a new range of playful men's socks for Ayda's luxury activewear line called Ayda Activewear.
The socks in question feature some of the brand's cheeky catchphrases such as 'Nepo Baby' and '[expletive] fantastic'. As part of the launch, Robbie, 49, has been on hand to assist with a spot of modelling.
In a new set of images released by the brand, the father-of-four is pictured poolside in his underwear, posing with an array of props including a hot pink flamingo doughnut ring and a giant Orca whale float.
Elsewhere, the duo teamed up for an Instagram Reel which saw Robbie and Ayda show off Ayda's recent après-ski women's line whilst perfecting their dance moves. Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "That's one supportive man right there," while another remarked: "Shopping now because this reel is too good".
A third commented: "You both are adorable" and a fourth noted: "That's quite a model you've got there @aydafieldwilliams! You guys just make me smile!"
This isn't the first time Robbie has raided his wife's wardrobe. During a candid chat with HELLO! last year, Ayda said: "I'm genuinely proud every time Robbie steals any of my clothes from my closet. He's taken all my socks, he's taken my varsity jacket – I actually had to have one specifically made for him. I'm really touched and chuffed every time he does that. I care what he thinks because he’s my partner. He's got a wicked sense of fashion."
Ayda launched her activewear label in April 2022 and has since gone on to release myriad collections including a line dedicated to workout gear, and a separate range centred on loungewear.
"It was a big deal for me to do the [expletive] Fantastic socks," she told Women's Health in November 2023. I didn't know if people would understand it. No one was doing naughty workout gear and saying bad words. When people responded and it was a hit, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can really be me.'"
When she's not busy generating new designs, former X Factor judge Ayda relishes spending quality time with her husband Robbie and their four adorable children: Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and Beau, three.
The couple are raising their family in California after selling their former homes in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills. They currently live in a lavish Holmby Hills mansion thought to be worth an eye-watering $49.5 million.