Robbie Williams poses in his underwear as he joins forces with wife Ayda on special project

Singer Robbie Williams has teamed up with his wife Ayda on a very special project to mark Valentine's Day.

In honour of the romantic holiday, the loved-up couple, who wed in 2010, have joined forces to launch a new range of playful men's socks for Ayda's luxury activewear line called Ayda Activewear.

© Ricky Tompkins Studio Robbie posed up a storm in his wife's brand-new men's socks

The socks in question feature some of the brand's cheeky catchphrases such as 'Nepo Baby' and '[expletive] fantastic'. As part of the launch, Robbie, 49, has been on hand to assist with a spot of modelling.

In a new set of images released by the brand, the father-of-four is pictured poolside in his underwear, posing with an array of props including a hot pink flamingo doughnut ring and a giant Orca whale float.

© Ricky Tompkins Studio The star nailed a series of playful poses

Elsewhere, the duo teamed up for an Instagram Reel which saw Robbie and Ayda show off Ayda's recent après-ski women's line whilst perfecting their dance moves. Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "That's one supportive man right there," while another remarked: "Shopping now because this reel is too good".

A third commented: "You both are adorable" and a fourth noted: "That's quite a model you've got there @aydafieldwilliams! You guys just make me smile!"

This isn't the first time Robbie has raided his wife's wardrobe. During a candid chat with HELLO! last year, Ayda said: "I'm genuinely proud every time Robbie steals any of my clothes from my closet. He's taken all my socks, he's taken my varsity jacket – I actually had to have one specifically made for him. I'm really touched and chuffed every time he does that. I care what he thinks because he’s my partner. He's got a wicked sense of fashion."

© Getty Images Robbie and Ayda wed in Los Angeles back in 2010

Ayda launched her activewear label in April 2022 and has since gone on to release myriad collections including a line dedicated to workout gear, and a separate range centred on loungewear.

© Getty Images Ayda launched her brand in April 2022

"It was a big deal for me to do the [expletive] Fantastic socks," she told Women's Health in November 2023. I didn't know if people would understand it. No one was doing naughty workout gear and saying bad words. When people responded and it was a hit, I was like, 'Oh my God, I can really be me.'"

© Instagram Robbie is a doting father

When she's not busy generating new designs, former X Factor judge Ayda relishes spending quality time with her husband Robbie and their four adorable children: Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and Beau, three.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ayda Field Williams' daughter Teddy serenades famous dad Robbie

The couple are raising their family in California after selling their former homes in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills. They currently live in a lavish Holmby Hills mansion thought to be worth an eye-watering $49.5 million.