How celebrities celebrate St Patrick's Day, from Taylor Swift to NCIS star Vanessa Lachey

St. Patrick's Day may be a religious holiday, but over time it's become a celebration of Irish culture – and your favorite celebrities love to share how they're celebrating March 17, whether it's with donuts, face paint, or some leprechaun mischief.

© Instagram Taylor Swift celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Taylor Swift:

The 'Karma' singer used to regularly post snaps of her day to day life on social media and in 2012 she revealed she had been putting her baking skills to good use, showing off a bright green donut.

Pink:

In 2021 Pink took part in the naughty Leprechaun trend, which saw parents destroy their homes and blame it on the mythical Irish creatures when their children woke up in the morning.

"Naughty Leprechauns strike again," the 'Just Like A Pill' singer captioned the video, which showed stools on the counters and paper plates and cups strewn over the floor. The video then panned around the rest of the home, revealing the "damage" the leprechauns had made, including putting green handprints all over the walls and tables.

Khloe Kardashian:

March 17 is a special day for Khloe as it's her younger brother Rob's birthday. In 2023 she posted a heartfelt message – and shared a video throwback to when he was a baby and his father, Robert Kardashian, was caught pulling silly faces and placing a top hat decorated with a four-leaf clover, on to his son's head.

Vanessa Lachey:

© Instagram Vanessa Lachey celebrated with her three kids

NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa is raising her children in Hawaii with husband Nick – far from the shores of Ireland. But in 2019 the actress shared a sweet snap of her three children, Phoenix, Brooklyn and Camden, wearing green and white striped onesies, and simply captioned it: "Yup, feeling pretty lucky right now."

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost:

© Jamesons Michael Che and Colin Jost celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The Weekend Update hosts marked their first-ever joint brand partnership with Jameson's Whiskey, declaring Saturday March 16 St. Patrick's Eve, and encouraging fans 21+ to kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities early!

Kate Hudson:

© Instagram Kate Hudson celebrates St. Patrick's Day and Kurt Russell's birthday

March 17 is Kate's step-father Kurt Russell's birthday, and in 2023 she celebrated the day by honoring her 'Pa's' birthday.

"Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday! Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! Happy Birthday Pa! ,” she captioned a clip of Kurt sitting with Kate's daughter Rani, then four, as he blew out birthday candles.

Nicola Coughlin:

© Instagram Nicola Coughlin celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Bridgerton actress Nicola is from Ireland, and in 2023 she took a selfie with a Leprechaun filter, joking: "Happy tell an Irish person you love them and think they’re perfect day!!!"

Robert Downey Jr:

© Instagram Robert Downey Jr parties on St. Patrick's Day with two pigs

In 2017 Iron Man star Robert posted a picture of him sitting in a field with two large pigs, as he was dressed in a onesie covered in four-leaf clovers. "The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy's Day!" he captioned the snap.