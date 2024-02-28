Simone Biles' beach body in neon string bikini leaves fans in awe

Simone Biles may just have returned from her glorious waterfront vacation to Hawaii with husband Jonathan Owens, but her memories are still basking in the sun and sand.

The celebrated gymnast, 26, took to her Instagram with a pair of outtakes from her beautiful trip with her husband, wowing fans with more bikini photos.

Simone looked absolutely incredible posing in front of a surfboard in a neon pink string bikini with an ombre pattern that transformed into orange and yellow hues.

In her photos, she accessorized her look with a layered diamond necklace and a diamond tennis bracelet, letting her hair down and smiling bright. Plus, eagle-eyed fans will also notice her little choker that says the word "Owens" as tribute to her husband.

"Canceling my return flight," she joked in her caption, and Jonathan quickly commented: "Can't get enough," while a fan responded: "Yeeeessss body…"

A second added: "You look incredible!" and a third also wrote: "You look stunning! You have one of the most beautiful bodies ever."

© Instagram Simone even wore a chain that read "Owens" in honor of her husband

The couple also attended a friend's wedding during their time in the Aloha state, although the decorated Olympian continued impressing fans with more swimsuit snaps.

Another pair she posted earlier left fans stunned, as she reclined against her beach backdrop in a tiny yellow ruffled string bikini that displayed her athletic physique and extremely toned legs (and she even made sure to point her toes).

Simone covered up her face with a straw cowboy hat and dropped a Beyoncé reference with her caption, joking: "This ain't Texas."

© Instagram The athlete reacted on Instagram to her Laureus World Sports Awards nomination

While in Hawaii, the elite athlete received some good news – she was one of the selected nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards honoring 2023 achievements.

The awards will be handed out at a show on April 22 in Madrid, and some of the other American nominees include Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The gymnast has previously won Sportswoman of the Year thrice at the awards, and is nominated this year for "Comeback of the Year" for her triumphant showing at the World Championships this October (where she won four golds and one silver) following nearly two years away from the sport after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I'm always speechless about these nominations. My sincerest gratitude for everyone who has supported me & continues to support my journey & dream."

Her return to the sport began in August when she competed at the U.S. Classic and reached a fever pitch with her performance at Worlds this October.

She won her sixth all-around gold medal, thereby becoming the most successful gymnast of all time in Olympics and World Championships. She also won medals in Teams, Floor, and Balance Beam, while winning a silver for Vault.

© Getty Images Simone made her triumphant return to the sport after the Tokyo Olympics in 2023

Her return to competitive gymnastics came just months after her wedding to her NFL star husband, 28, in Houston last April, followed by a grander ceremony in Mexico in May, immediately after which he departed to begin training with his new team, the Green Bay Packers.

