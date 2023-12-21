Eva Mendes praises 'incredible father' Ryan Gosling in candid tribute: 'His number one fan'

Fans may not see Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make a public appearance together any time soon, but they're still happy to publicly gush about each other every now and then.

The notoriously private couple have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and have since welcomed two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

Now, as the Barbie actor continues to both celebrate and embrace his role as Ken, in the billion-dollar-grossing phenomenon, his longtime love is continuing to praise him for it.

WATCH: Eva Mendes shares take on motherhood in candid at-home video

Eva took to Instagram this week to celebrate Ryan's release of four new renditions of his "I'm Just Ken" hit from the Greta Gerwig blockbuster, in collaboration with Mark Ronson.

Sharing several clips from Ryan's new music video, she captioned one with: "So grateful to @iammarkronson for getting my man to make more music," adding: "Dead Man's Bones is my favorite band… when I first heard Ryan sing, MY HEART EXPLODED." Ryan previously released one album under rock duo Dead Man's Bones with Zach Shields, in 2009.

Eva then insisted: "More Ryan & Ronson música por favor!" and went on to further gush about Ryan in the comments section under the post.

The Hitch actress spent time replying to several fan comments, and after one fan jokingly requested she not refer to Ryan as "my man," and instead "our man," she said: "You're right! Our Man. It'll never happen again. Merry Christmas! Lots of love!!"

MORE: Eva Mendes reflects on bittersweet Christmas for family with Ryan Gosling in rare home photo

MORE: Eva Mendes dons red hot dress in cheeky photos from home with Ryan Gosling

Another fan then endearingly noted: "THIS IS AMAZING!!! And damn, @evamendes your enthusiasm for your man is beautiful and electric. I love it!" prompting Eva to further praise Ryan for his most important role: dad.

© Instagram Eva proudly declared herself Ken's number one fan

"Thanks for saying that. I'm his number one fan, clearly," she first replied, adding: "But it's so much more than his talents."

She went on: "If he wasn't such an amazing man to me and [an] incredible father to the kids – trust me – I wouldn't be praising him like this!" before concluding with: "Happy Holidays to you. Sending you lotsa love!"

© Getty The couple have been together since 2011

Ryan shared a similar sentiment of Eva's role as a mother during a rare, but expansive interview with GQ in May, where he opened up about how it was meeting her that first made him want to have children.

Of the moments he's not sure about his parenting approach, he said: "I just lean on Eva. She knows what's important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I'm in my head about it, I just ask her."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.