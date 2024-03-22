Kim Kardashian breaks silence on 'unexpected' death of her aunt Karen Houghton with emotional message

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the death of her aunt, Karen Houghton, by sharing an emotional tribute on social media.

The sister of Kris Jenner died "unexpectedly" in San Marcos, California, at the age of 65 on March 18. Her death is currently being attributed to natural causes.

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen Houghton died aged 65 on March 18

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback photos of her and her siblings with Karen, alongside a heartfelt message.

"I love you so much auntie Karen," the 43-year-old penned.

Among the photos are one of Kim as a baby with her aunt – who looked just like Kris – sitting behind her.

Another photo saw Karen sitting in the middle of Kim and her sister Kourtney when they were teenagers, and one of Karen with Kim and Khloe as children.

There was also a snap of Karen posing alongside Kim's late father Robert Kardashian Sr., grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, and her mom Kris.

Kris announced her sister's death on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing several unseen photos of the two over the years, including snaps with their mom, a young Kourtney, and her late husband Robert.

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her sister Karen

Alongside the photos, Kris penned a heartwrenching tribute, which read: "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen and Kris with their mom MJ and Robert Kardashian Sr.

She continued: "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.

Kris added: "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

"We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris and Karen kept their relationship out of the spotlight

The following day, Kris' niece – and Karen's daughter – Natalie also paid tribute with multiple throwback photos of her mother and a heartbreaking message.

"Dear Mommy, I can't believe you're gone. This doesn't even feel real," she began.

© @krisjenner Instagram Karen with her mom MJ

"I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I'm so grateful to have had a mother like you."

Natalie continued: "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don't know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn't ready for you to go."

© Instagram Natalie shared a throwback photo of her and Karen

She concluded: "An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you Mommy and you will forever be missed."

Karen lived a life relatively outside of the spotlight. According to reports, she was a part-time nurse who has authored two cookbooks; her first, Naturally Gourmey, came out in 2010 while the second volume was released in 2013.

