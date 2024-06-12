Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Usher's emotional message for wife Jennifer Goicoechea — 'I'm so happy we could do this together'
Usher's emotional message for wife Jennifer Goicoechea — 'I'm so happy we could do this together'

The "Yeah!" singer got married the same day he performed at the Super Bowl

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Usher is settling into married life as he enjoyed a date night with his new wife Jennifer Raymond, née Goicoechea. The couple attended the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024, where the singer was honored with the icon award.

As he picked up the well-deserved award, he was sure to give his wife, who he married in February 2024, a shout out onstage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attends the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/FilmMagic)© Shahar Azran
Usher and Jennifer looked besotted with each other

"Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby," he said to his "wife, who is in the audience tonight."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Usher speaks during the 2024 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/FilmMagic)© Shahar Azran
Usher gave a shout out to his wife during the ceremony

He added: "Thank you for your support and I'm so happy that we could do this together. Mother's Days are so awesome. I'm hoping that y'all going to hook me up for Father's Day."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2024 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)© Joy Malone
The couple looked super cute together

The singer walked arm in arm with his wife, 40, who wore a black mini dress with a black and white patterned shirt element and tights. She carried a black and silver purse and smiled. Usher opted for a burgundy suit with flared pants for a retro moment on the red carpet.

Together, Usher and Jennifer shares two children, daughter Sovereign Bo, three, and Sire Castrello, two. Jennifer is also step-mom to Usher's two sons, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, from his marriage to Tameka Foster.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 2024 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)© Joy Malone
Usher wore burgundy while Jennifer wore black

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 11, the same day that the R&B star performed at the Super Bowl. A rep told People: "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Jennifer, the Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, a label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, has known Usher for years as she posted a photo with him back in 2016, yet they were first linked in 2019.

