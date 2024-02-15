Princess Andre shares ultra-rare photo of boyfriend in heartfelt post

Princess Andre had a very special Valentine's Day with her loving boyfriend and to mark the occasion shared an adorable photo alongside her rarely-seen beau on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the daughter of Peter Andre posted a photo of her and her beloved cuddled up in cosy coats whilst enjoying a date night at a fun fair. The pair donned winter hats, and Princess' unmistakable curls cascaded underneath.

Princess shared a glimspe of her beau

"Happy Valentines [red love heart emoji] I love you [red love heart emoji]," she penned alongside the image.

The 16-year-old keeps her relationship largely out of the public eye but occasionally shares little glimpses of her beau who remains nameless.

© Instagram Princess Andre shared a glimpse of her boyfriend

Back in October, Princess and her boyfriend did an Instagram Q+A and were seen relaxing in the car. When asked by one follower: "How are [you] and [your] boyfriend?" Princess was quick to answer: "We're really good [thank you]" alongside a smitten image of the couple posing in one of their cars.

Princess and her beau were also seen back in May last year at her brother Harvey's 21st birthday, and mum Katie Price's 45th birthday celebrations.

© Getty Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price

Dad Peter opened up about "the boyfriend thing" at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic. The Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily are part of a blended family

As well as Princess, Peter is doting dad to his son Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. He also shares, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six with his wife Emily Andre.

The pair are now expecting their third child together. Announcing the news with a touching photo on Instagram back in October.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official." The couple penned alongside baby scans.

Junior couldn't be more excited to welcoming his young sibling and exclusively told HELLO!: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."