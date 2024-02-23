Jennifer Hudson wows with head-turning hair transformation - what will Common say?

Jennifer Hudson has left fans in awe after sharing a new photo of her very glamorous new look.

The Jennifer Hudson Show star took to Instagram this week to post a photo of herself rocking Rapunzel-inspired hair extensions, styled in loose waves in a high ponytail. The style was the exact looked she rocked while performing at the NBA All-Star half time show last week, and fans adore it.

The ultra-feminine hair look was complemented by Jennifer's stunning makeup look, consisting of a flawless base, rose-hued blush highlighting her cheekbones, a flicker of black eyeliner and a plum lip.

The EGOT winner has a team of six working in her glam squad, and she thanked them all in the caption alongside the picture.

Jennifer's fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "This look is iconic." A third added: "Insane!" alongside a fire emoji.

The award-winning TV host's boyfriend, Common, will no doubt be a fan of her look too. The couple finally confirmed their relationship to the world in January.

Common even appeared on Jennifer's chat show, where they were clearly smitten with each other. "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common," the Emmy winner started, before asking her boyfriend: "I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common will no doubt be a fan of her new hairstyle

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

That same month, Common was asked about his relationship with the singer during his appearance on The Today Show's Fourth Hour, with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

© Frazer Harrison The EGOT winner often changes up her look

He was asked whether he thought the singer could be "the one" and whether or not marriage was on the cards. "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," the rapper responded.

"I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer with her son David

On going public with their relationship, he told the hosts: "We had a little fun and it's great to be on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good."

Most recently, Common was out to support Jennifer as she took part and performed during the NBA All-Star game last weekend.

She was part of the celebrity team competing in the event last Friday, and performed at the halftime show on the Sunday. While the couple didn't share photos of them together online, Common was spotted in the audience and later at the after party.

