Shirlie Kemp's dining room at grand Victorian home looks straight out of a romance novel

Shirlie Kemp has been open with followers throughout her home renovation journey with her Spandau Ballet star husband Martin Kemp.

The Masked Singer couple, who are parents to radio DJ Roman and singer Harley Moon, have been sharing almost every change they make to their Victorian property over the last couple of years.

Now, the former popstar has revealed one corner of their dining room and it looks like it has been inspired by a romance novel.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's dining room looks like something out of a romance novel

The photo in question, shared on Shirlie's home Instagram account, showed a beautifully decorated side table which is nestled against one wall in the room and adorned with flowers.

The grey table has been carved exquisitely with flowers and patterns, giving it a gothic-romance aesthetic. The surface was topped with wood and Shirlie had centred an old-style clock on top, placing pink and purple roses and other flowers around it.

At either end of the sideboard sits two vintage-looking lamps, with carved handles and textured shades. The grey and pink complemented the teal-coloured walls and the artwork hanging behind it perfectly.

Shirlie, 61, shared the snap and candidly revealed a "problem" she faces while making adjustments throughout her home – and many will be able to relate.

The former Pepsi & Shirlie singer said how despite loving the décor of the gorgeous room, she is often tempted to switch styles up at home.

© Instagram The Kemps pictured at home

"When the dining room was teal, colour does add a lovely warmth to a room," she explained, adding: "The problem with me is, given the choice, I could change paint colours every month to match my mood."

Martin and Shirlie's house has undergone phenomenal changes, not only aesthetically but in terms of design, too.

The kitchen was ripped out entirely, making way for a brand new, pristine white kitchen with a huge island in the centre, a double oven, endless storage, and lots of seating space for the whole family.

© Instagram The kitchen in the main home is pristine

It also features porcelain white worktops with gold hanging lights above the island, bringing the kitchen's dining area together as the main focal point. The kitchen is always decorated with multiple bouquets of fresh flowers, too.

The family spend most of their time in the kitchen, according to mother-of-two Shirlie. But although the area looks pristine in photos, she admitted that it gets cluttered from time to time.

© Instagram The family also have a cottage kitchen

"Reminding myself how nice the kitchen looks when it's clutter-free. But like everyone our kitchen is the busiest room and dumping ground and I'm mostly to blame! I feel much calmer when it's empty," she said previously.

Not only that, Martin and Shirlie have renovated a second building on the grounds. The cottage is a smaller area for the family to enjoy, but it's certainly no less impressive. It's kitted out with a fully functional kitchen, a lounge area, and bedrooms upstairs for when guests stay.