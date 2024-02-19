Roman Kemp announces departure from Capital FM – details

Roman Kemp is leaving Capital FM after ten years as a presenter on the radio network.

The 31-year-old announced the news during Monday morning's Capital Breakfast show, which he co-hosts with Sian Welby and Chris Stark.

"I've got quite a big announcement and it's one that's really weird to say out loud," he began.

"This is going to be my last six weeks on Capital, which is a weird thing to say. This is the oddest moment I've had on the show."

He went on to praise the network as his "family" and spoke about the "connection" that he's built with the listeners over the years. "You've been with me through my best times and also my absolute lowest," he said.

"I was 22 years old when I first joined Capital and it's built me into the man that I am today and its all I know but I know now is the right time for me to leave and now is the right time for me to move on and leave it behind."

Making a request, he continued: "What I'd like to do over the next few weeks, I don't want sad stuff. What I want is to get to know as many of you as possible. If you've never texted into this show, I want to hear from you."

Roman teased the big announcement ahead of Monday morning's show. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he penned: "Got quite a big announcement for you just after 8am this morning… Tune in to @CapitalOfficial."

Roman, who's the son of musician Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman, began his broadcasting career back in 2014 as a presenter on Capital's Sunday morning show. Almost two years later, he became the new face of The Capital Evening Show before moving to Capital Breakfast the following year.

While Roman is perhaps best known for appearing on the airwaves, he's enjoyed a flourishing TV career in recent years.

Not only does he frequently appear on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his dad, Martin, but the father-son duo also began hosting their own breakfast show on ITV in April 2021.

Most recently, Roman joined The One Show as Alex Jones's regular co-host, alongside Jermaine Jenas. The news was confirmed in August last year. Roman said at the time: "I'm very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa. It's a dream come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation."

The presenter has also been recognised for his work as a mental health advocate following his 2021 BBC Three documentary, Our Silent Emergency, which explored Britain's suicide crisis and the lasting impact on friends and families. Viewers can expect to see a follow-up documentary, which was announced in September last year, and will see Roman explore what action is needed to support young people suffering with their mental health.