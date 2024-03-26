Roman Kemp reflects on 'remarkable' school years following exciting new project

Roman Kemp has taken on a surprising new role! Teaming up with Disney Cruise Line, the TV and radio star has been appointed as an honorary supply teacher in a bid to inspire UK primary school teachers to get involved with a one-of-a-kind competition.

Roman Kemp launches The Ultimate School Trip with Disney Cruise Line competition

"I'm truly excited to be part of the Ultimate School Trip with Disney Cruise Line because it offers teachers the chance to reward not only themselves but also their students and families," said Roman.

So, what's it all about? With the permission of their school, teachers and their classes are invited to create and upload a maximum 60-second video explaining why they want to sail on 'The Ultimate School Trip with Disney Cruise Line'.

Teachers and students could win a four-night UK sailing on the Disney Dream from 12th-16th August 2024

As for the winning prize, the teacher, along with their entire class and up to three guests each, will get to board the Disney Dream for a four-night UK sailing from 12th-16th August 2024. The competition is open for submissions until Sunday 31 March, so if you're keen to get involved head to ultimateschooltrip.disneycruiseline.co.uk for more details.

During the cruise, the winners will also be offered the chance to attend specially crafted lessons on everything from science to storytelling taught by Disney professionals.

"The best advice I can offer to teachers who are entering their class into the contest is to embrace fun and imagination in their entry video," explained Roman. "Ultimately, they have a whole classroom of individuals who can inspire them with ideas. So, it's essential to foster as much creativity as possible."

The competition closes on Sunday 31 March 2024

The competition has got Roman thinking about his own experiences in school too, with the star taking a trip down memory lane. "I'm not sure if it's my absolute favourite memory from school, but one that's certainly unforgettable is when I portrayed the role of Alice in Alice in Wonderland. Yes, you heard it right. I played Alice, and to this day, it remains one of the most remarkable experiences at school," he said.

"My school experience has definitely influenced my career in broadcasting," Roman continued. "During my time in school, the teachers I met taught me the importance of conversation and the necessity of having my voice heard. This realisation has been significant for me."

Roman explained how his own school experience impacted his career in broadcasting

Reflecting on the most memorable teachers from his childhood, Roman noted: "I do recall certain teachers from my childhood, and one who stood out was my geography teacher, Mr. Turnbull. His charisma, energy, and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on me during my time in primary school."

Asked who he'd love to have had as a teacher, Roman replied: "If I were to enlist celebrity colleagues as teachers one standout choice would be Alan Carr. His way of making anything entertaining would surely liven up the classroom. And Jack Whitehall interacting with kids would be a hilarious experience, so he'd also be in my line-up."