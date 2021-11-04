Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay has a very famous husband - and you'll definitely recognize him Mariska and her other half have been together for 17 years

Mariska Hargitay is a familiar face to television viewers and has been keeping Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans entertained as the beloved Olivia Benson for more than 20 years now.

But viewers might be surprised to learn that the 57-year-old's husband is pretty famous himself – and TV fans will definitely recognise him.

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter Hermann since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

He plays defence attorney Trevor Langen who often crosses paths with the SVU squad and recently reprised his role in the show's milestone 500th episode. In total, he's appeared in 33 episodes of the show. Speaking about the first time they met on set, Mariska told InStyle: "I just about passed out when I saw him there. I thought: 'That's my husband.'"

The couple wed all the way back in 2004 after meeting on the set of Law & Order: SVU

Peter is also known for playing Charles Brooks on Younger, Jack Boyle on Blue Bloods and Dr Michael Burke on soap opera Guiding Light, which was actually his debut TV role.

Meanwhile, Peter has also shared some sweet comments on his other half. Opening up about their 17-year strong marriage in the 2020 book What Makes a Marriage Last, he said: "I never thought that I would laugh this much in my marriage.

Mariska recently shared a rare snap of the family to Instagram

"That is such a fundamental ingredient of who [Mariska is], this insistence on joy. And I think what sustains our marriage is that I know [Mariska] loves me in spite of who I am, and that is the definition of grace."

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three loving children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

Mariska recently shared some rare photos of the family to Instagram to show off their epic coordinated Halloween costumes. "There's no place like home," the actress captioned the post, which showed the family in Wizard of Oz costumes.

