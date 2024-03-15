Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are mourning the death of their beloved pet dog Winnie.

Kylie, 31, shared the heartbreaking family news on Thursday and revealed that she has "lost part of my soul" following Winnie's tragic passing.

Alongside a carousel of images of the Irish Wolfhound, Kylie penned: "When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled “Gods gift to earth”.

"It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade."

© Instagram Kylie and Jason's beloved dog, Winnie

She continued: "It all lead me to Winnie and holy [expletive] did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace."

Kylie concluded: "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, was among the first to comment on the sad news. Alongside two sad face emojis, he wrote: "You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!"

© Instagram Winnie was a huge part of the Kelce family

Many other followers shared their condolences too.

Among the photos was one of Winnie gazing up at Kylie on her wedding day, and another saw her receiving affection from Jason.

© Instagram Winnie played a big role in the couple's wedding

The heartbreaking family loss comes just days after Jason announced his retirement from the NFL following 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kylie shared a photo of her and her husband on a football field alongside the sweet message: "Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement.

"Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience."

© Lisa Lake Kylie paid tribute to Jason on his NFL retirement

She added: "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"

Jason gave an emotional 40-minute speech during a press conference on March 4 to confirm he was bidding adieu to his illustrious NFL career.

Kylie, Travis, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce were in the crowd to show their support for Jason.

© Getty Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4

During his speech, Jason said: "Thank you, Philadelphia. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday.

"Growing up, it has truly been a privilege. You have all been so good to me and my family. Growing up in Cleveland, I watched all of my favorite athletes leave the city. Hell, my whole team left the city."

He continued: "It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city, and I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I try.

© Getty Jason spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles

"I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here."

He concluded: "And that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians. That's all I got."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.