Law & Order cast: what happened to the stars that left the show?

Although he only starred in the first five seasons of the show, Chris Noth was one of Law & Order’s biggest breakout stars as he played the iconic NYPD Detective Mike Logan, an arrogant womanizing misanthrope with a “famous temper”.

The TV star was infamously fired from the show in 1995 due to creative friction with series creator Dick Wolf, however he returned to the role of Mike Logan in 1998 for the Law & Order television film, Exiled: A Law & Order Movie.

Chris went on to play the infamous Mr Big in Sex and the City, recurring throughout the series and even starring in the films. He also played a key role as Peter Florrick in The Good Wife, and even took on a guest role in not one but two Doctor Who episodes.

He said goodbye to his role as Mr Big in the show’s 2021 reboot, And Just Like That, in which the lothario suffers a fatal heart attack in the first episode.

Following sexual assault allegations in 2021, Chris has yet to take on another role in film or TV. In an interview with USA Today in August 2023, he denied the allegations made against him.