Millie Bobby Brown has 9 pet dogs - you won't believe how many dogs she is fostering

Millie Bobby Brown is a known animal lover, as she regularly shares on Instagram dogs that need adopting. She's a firm believer in the 'adopt don't shop policy'.

Now, she's revealed the very extent of her love of dogs, as she went on the Drew Barrymore Show and revealed just how many four-legged friends she has.

The Stranger Things star, 20, revealed that she actually has nine dogs and is fostering an incredible "23 dogs right now".

"I actually have a 17-year-old dog who I rescued who was like, dumped on the streets," she revealed, adding that she feels "so sad" when she sees dogs in shelters. "And so right now I'm at, like, nine dogs."

“I rescue many dogs," she added. "I'm fostering 23 dogs right now.”

The actress actually had to move out of her parents' house because she wanted more animals - but she's not far away from them.

© Instagram Millie appeared on the show wearing a pimple patch

“I live next to my parents,” she said. “I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, ‘I want another dog.' And they were like, ‘No, you can’t fit any more dogs in your room.'"

When she realised that she wanted an extensive number of pets - including a rabbit and farm animals, she moved out and moved next door, joking: "my parents still do my laundry".

The 20-year-old went without makeup for the chat show appearance, instead embracing her bare face with a purple spot patch that matched her lilac jumper. She slicked back her hair into a stylish low bun, with a multi-tiered pearl choker and statement earrings.

Fans absolutely loved her for showing off her real skin, with one person commenting: "I love that she's not wearing any makeup. She's beautiful without it."

The star went on to reveal that not only did she recently celebrate her 20th birthday, but she also had her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

The 20th birthday party doubled as a bachelorette party, where she was the "only girl", as she explained: "I don't party in general," and "I don't have many girl friends, more boy friends."

"It was wedding-themed. It was like a combination because I'm not going to have a bachelorette party," she said.