Brooke Shields, 58, is glowing as she twins with daughter Grier, 17

Brooke Shields is taking it easy as she spends spring break with her youngest daughter Grier, 17 years old.

The actress, 58, showed off her stunning tan as she looked like she was going to plant a kiss on her daughter's cheek. The family resemblance was strong between the mother-daughter duo, as Grier has clearly inherited her mom's strong facial features.

Together, Brooke and Grier struck matching poses for the camera as they sat at the table. Grier opted for a red cami, while her mom opted for a blue satin one. They both wore jewelry, and Brooke added a striking pair of yellow-tinted frames to the look.

She captioned the look: "senior year spring break for G" with a sunshine emoji.

Fans couldn't help but notice how much the duo resembled each other, fawning over Brooke on Instagram.

"Two stunning beauties! Your daughter has such a beautiful complexion and exquisite bone structure", said one.

Another added: "You girls looks fabulous".

It seems Grier has followed in her mom's footsteps, as she is signed to IMG models. But Brooke has publicly expressed her discontent at the idea of her daughter becoming a model, following her own well-publicized issues in the industry.

"I fought it for so long, and it’s such a different industry than what it was", she said on Live with Kelly and Mark. Clarifying her daughter was interested in being a runway model, she described the career path as "brutal".

The Endless Love star came to a compromise with her daughter: "I’m not going to be your manager, you’re going to be with an agency."

She added some further conditions: "You’re going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re going to listen to me." She also made it clear that Grier would still have to go to college.

Brooke also has another daughter, Rowan, 20, who keeps a low profile as a student at Wake Forest University. She’s a member of the sorority group Chi Omega.