Brooke Shields, 58, wows in swimming pool selfie with lookalike daughter

What a year it's been for Brooke Shields! The 58-year-old has shared a carousel of pictures – and fans couldn't help but praise her tenacity and share how proud they are of the actress.

"Some highlights of 2023… what a year!!! So much to be thankful for," Brooke captioned the post on Instagram, which included a snap of her with daughter Rowen in a swimming pool, with the two looking like identical twins. Other snaps included pictures of her with daughter Grier at various glam events, with the two wearing gorgeous gowns.

© Instagram Brooke Shields with eldest daughter Rowan in a swimming pool

Ali Wentworth was among famous friends to share their love, commenting with a series of heart emojis, as fans also praised Brooke for her 2023 documentary Pretty Baby, which lifted the lid on the exploitation she was exposed to as a child star.

The last 12 months also saw Brooke reveal that she had been rushed to hospital in September after suffering a grand mal seizure – and that she was joined by Bradley Cooper during the ordeal.

Speaking to Glamour for their US Woman of the Year issue, Brooke recounted that she was at famed NYC restaurant L'Artusi when "everything started to go black".

© Instagtram Brooke Shields with her teenage daughter Grier in a bed wwaring robes

"Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure," Brooke explained. The star went on to detail that she began "frothing at the mouth", had turned "totally blue" and was trying to swallow her tongue before she lost consciousness.

When she came to, she was on oxygen and had been joined by Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper, who was called by an assistant after staff were unable to get hold of Brooke's husband, Chris Henchy.

© Michael Loccisano Brooke has had quite the 2023

The Endless Love actress shares her two daughters with husband Chris, and the four posed together for a rare public picture on Thanksgiving, with Brooke writing: "THANKFUL to be reunited & together - sending all of our love to you and yours."

Grier and Rowan, 17 and 20 respectively, looked incredibly tall as they stood next to their mom who reportedly stands at a statuesque six foot herself. Rowan often keeps a low profile as she attends Wake Forest University where she is a member of the sorority group Chi Omega.

© @brookeshields Instagram Brooke and her family

Grier, however, is signed to IMG Models – but mom Brooke has already spoken out about her concerns over the "brutal" industry her daughter may now face which are well founded after Brooke's own experiences which came to light during the 2023 documentary.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress said: “I fought it for so long, and it’s such a different industry than what it was.”

But she decided to let Grier have a shot in the industry on the condition that Brooke would be her manager, and that the teen would sign with an agency.

Brooke also revealed the advice she gave to Grier: "You’re going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re going to listen to me."