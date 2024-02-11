Daniela Ruah gives update on NCIS comeback in new photos from Hawai'i – fans react

Daniela Ruah is keeping at it with her (sort of) NCIS comeback, testing out what it's like to be behind the camera as opposed to in front.

The Kensi Blye actress ended her 14-season-long tenure with the beloved franchise back in May, when NCIS: Los Angeles, the franchise's first and longest-running spin-off, came to an end following its cancellation.

Still, she's keeping the NCIS family close, and has spent the last several weeks working on two new episodes, one for NCIS and one for NCIS: Hawai'i, which she is directing.

WATCH: NCIS shares first look at season 21

Daniela has been frequently updating fans on when they can expect her two episodes to come out, and most recently took to Instagram on Saturday to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her time in the Hawai'i set.

She first posted a photo from the beach showing off the script for her upcoming episode, season three's seventh, revealing it is titled "The Next Thousand."

Daniela also shared photos of her time exploring Hawai'i, including walks through its tropical forest and a rainbow she caught while driving.

In her caption, she wrote: "Well hellooooo Hawai'i," and shared: "Started prep on the 1001 episode of the @ncisverse."

MORE: NCIS stars' families and children: Mark Harmon, Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J and more

MORE: Michael Weatherly sends NCIS fans into frenzy as he shares photo with former co-star Cote de Pablo

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with her former co-star (and brother-in-law) Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah Wright Olsen writing: "She's a bosssssss," as others followed suit with: "So excited Dani. Can't wait to watch your episode!" and: "So exciting!!!" as well as: "This makes me sooooo happy!!!!! But also, I miss you and our Kensi Blye so much."

© Getty Daniela and her NCIS on-screen husband Eric

Daniela also previously shared a glimpse of her time in the director's chair for NCIS, which is in its 21st season, and wrote: "Special Agent Kensi Blye was first introduced on #NCIS, or as we lovingly call it… 'The Mothership,'" adding: "Last week I wrapped my first directed episode on #NCIS in its season 21 (wow!) and I had an absolute blast."

MORE: NCIS Sydney: Will there be a season 2?

© Getty Daniela Eric, plus Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J

She endearingly continued: "It felt like home, the cast and crew are spectacular…" and declared: "If you like them on TV, know that they are even more wonderful in real life. Feeling nothing but gratitude… Next on the books… NCIS HAWAII! See you soon!"

Daniela's NCIS episode will air in March, while her NCIS: Hawai'i episode will air in April. She told Deadline earlier this month: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor. So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.