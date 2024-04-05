Who is Anna Paquin’s husband, Stephen Moyer? Everything you need to know

Anna Paquin has not only made a significant mark in Hollywood but also found love on set. Marrying her True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer on August 21, 2010, the couple's journey from screen partners to life partners is a captivating tale of love intertwined with their professional lives.

Their wedding, set against the picturesque backdrop of Malibu, California, marked the beginning of their life together beyond the cameras.

Stephen, born on October 11, 1969, in Brentwood, Essex, is an accomplished English actor and filmmaker.

His breakout role came in 2008 with the HBO fantasy-horror series True Blood, where he portrayed Bill Compton, the Vampire King of Louisiana.

© Getty Images Anna Paquin walks with a cane with his husband Stephen Moyer

Stephen's career, rich with varied roles in projects like Sexy Beast, Shots Fired, Concussion and After Ever Happy, reflects his versatility as an actor.

The end of True Blood did not mean the end of Anna and Stephen's collaborations. They have since worked together on two more projects, The Parting Glass and A Bit of Light, with Stephen directing and Anna showcasing her acting prowess.

Their partnership extends beyond their professional endeavors, as they are also parents to twins, Poppy and Charlie, born on September 12, 2012.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

They've kept them out of the spotlight and Anna spoke to People about their decision, saying: "Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one's private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing."

That is why they've also shielded them from social media. Speaking to People, Anna said: "They're only 11. But I think it's important to keep them as protected as possible and for them to get to be young without having every single moment of their lives documented."

© Jeff Spicer Stephen Moyer

Anna embraces her role as a stepmother to Stephen's two children from his previous marriage to Lorien Haynes, adding depth to their blended family.

Anna and Stephen's love story began in a manner akin to a modern fairy tale. Meeting during screen tests for True Blood, the spark between them was undeniable. Recounting the early days of their relationship, Stephen shared with Watch What Happens Live:

© Eamonn M. McCormack Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer share twins

"We were both single at the time, and there was just this kind of spark. By day three or four...oh, this is going to sound so syrupy...but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing."

This sentiment was further echoed in his conversation with "People," where Stephen reflected on the experience of working closely with Anna. "I mean, people ask us a lot, 'Isn't it weird working with your spouse?' And I'm like, 'Well, it's how we met.' We were on set every day together for seven years. And so actually, when we're not working together, it feels like I miss her. It feels weird."

Inside Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's home

Speaking to People, Anna revealed she's battling a medical condition that is affecting both her speech and her mobility.

She confessed: "It hasn't been easy," but didn't further elaborate on her health issues. Instead she chose to move the conversation onto how grateful she is to have her husband's support. "He's my favorite person to play with," Anna quipped before revealing, "I'm not normally sentimental when it comes to work."





