Influencer Aspyn Ovard, 27, files for divorce on same day she announces birth of third baby

Influencer and Youtube star Aspyn Ovard has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years Parker Ferris.

According to court documents obtained by People, Aspyn, 27, filed for divorce on 1 April, the same day she announced the birth of their third child.

Taking to TikTok, the mum shared a video from a hospital bed, explaining that her baby girl was born early at 34 weeks.

"So I just had a baby. I feel like I'm in shock because she's super early," she explained. "My brain is just not processing what's happening."

The social media star went on to reveal that her baby had been taken to the NICU. "She's in the NICU right now, she's doing really well, but she's super early so she's going to be there for a minute."

Earlier in the day, Aspyn had shared videos of her and Parker awaiting their new arrival in hospital. In one clip, Parker is seen standing beside the hospital bed, jokingly saying: "My friend's in there," as he pointed at his wife's stomach. He is seen wearing his wedding band in the video.

Aspyn announced her pregnancy in October

Aspyn has yet to address the filing publicly.

As well as their newborn, the couple also share four-year-old, Cove, and their two-year-old, Lola. They wed in October 2015, when Aspyn was 19 and Parker was 20.

The arrival of their third child comes just a month after the pair enjoyed their 'babymoon' in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Taking to Instagram with a montage of video footage from the trip, Aspyn penned: "Still can't believe I have survived another pregnancy and have another little girlie in my belly. Thank you @velasvallarta for hosting our babymoon stay!!"

The couple announced their third pregnancy in October last year. They revealed the happy news in a video of them on the beach holding an ultrasound photo. The caption read: "Baby #3 is joining our family in 2024!"

Aspyn's fans have been quick to react to the report of her divorce on social media. Sharing their disbelief, one person wrote: "Is this Aspyn Ovard news true ??? No wayyyy," while another added: "WDYM ASPYN OVARD IS GETTING A DIVORCE?!?!?! WHATTTTTT."