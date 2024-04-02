Paris Hilton responds to fans' concerns over baby daughter London – and why she's not in family photos

Paris Hilton has reacted to her followers' ongoing questions about her baby daughter London, mainly when they'll get to see photos of her.

Though the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared news that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed their second baby together via surrogacy shortly after little London's birth back in November, she has yet to share pictures of her baby girl.

Such was the case with her firstborn Phoenix Barron, whose face she did not share on social media until a few months after his January 2023 birth.

Now she frequently shares adorable snaps of her baby boy and plenty of glimpses of his latest milestones, family vacations, and cute outfits, however comments sections on her social media posts have been marred with fans wondering when London will be featured in them as well.

Paris gave a subtle update last week, after a fan commented under one of her TikTok videos featuring Phoenix: "I always look for him! [...] Phoenix is just precious. I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister," to which Paris replied: "Love you, soon."

In the video, little Phoenix was laughing and playing with a cellophane wrapped metallic object, and the doting mom-of-two wrote in the caption: "In my mail room opening up all the random things I ordered on TikTok Shop with Baby P. No one can make me laugh the way this lil guy does."

© Instagram Paris welcomed Phoenix in January of last year

Paris has since shared plenty of other TikTok videos of her family celebrating Easter in St. Barth's, from Phoenix's first time Easter egg hunting to all the treats he's been enjoying.

Ahead of her travels, she also shared photos from a fun Easter-themed photoshoot with her family, showcasing her home's elaborate decorations for the holiday.

© Instagram The doting mom announced her daughter's arrival during Thanksgiving

She first shared a snap in which she is sporting a hot pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress with matching Valentino rock-stud heels, sitting on her colorfully adorned grand staircase with Phoenix sitting on her lap, who is sporting a teddy bear printed lounge set with a matching bear hat, and seems happy as can be surrounded by countless little bunny and Easter egg figurines painted in purple, blue and yellow.

"Me and my little Easter bear," Paris wrote in her caption, and her husband Carter took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "The cutest happiest boy [with] the best mamma ever," alongside a string of heart emojis.

