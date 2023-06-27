Jude Law’s lookalike son Rafferty makes rare public appearance at Glastonbury

The world is a better place because Jude Law is in it – fact. With his flawless acting skills and dashing good looks, the star ensures that a grey day simply doesn’t exist with one of his films to hand. Now, the Law effect has ballooned, as Jude’s offspring have begun to take over the Brit-It scene.

Jude’s eldest Rafferty Law was spotted as Glastonbury over the weekend, delighting spectators with a rare public appearance. Unlike his superstar sister Iris Law, 26-year-old Rafferty prefers to keep a low profile, meaning an enigmatic aura follows the budding actor wherever he goes.

Rafferty was the spitting image of his father for day four of the star-studded festival. He was pictured in a white chevron-print shirt, black sports shorts, a white cap, black 90s rave shades and Adidas sneakers. He topped off the casual outfit with some bright pink socks, adding a playful twist to his practical attire.A grey leather bag was neatly strapped across his front for all Glasto essentials, and he accessorised with a selection of silver jewels.

Rafferty is one of seven children, with Iris and younger brother Rudy being his only full siblings. The three share mother Sadie Frost, an English actress, producer and fashion designer.Jude recently welcomed his seventh child into his expansive clan with partner Phillipa Coan.

Jude shares two children with Phillipa, but the names of the kids have not been publicly revealed.

The star confirmed the birth of his sixth baby on The Tonight Show in September 2021. He told host Jimmy Fallon that the experience around the birth was "unusual" given the pandemic, but that ultimately, things worked out in a "really wonderful" way. "We feel pretty blessed that we when we're in a time, that … we could just nest and enjoy each other's company,” he noted on the show.

Who is Rafferty Law?

The eldest of Jude’s children, Rafferty, was born on October 6, 1996. Rafferty is a product of Jude’s marriage to his first wife, actress and fashion designer Sadie Frost, whom he met on the set of the 1994 movie Shopping.

Rafferty has taken a leaf out of his father's book, pursuing a career in acting and starring in various short films.

He also works as a DJ and musician with the band Outer Stella Overdrive and has walked in shows for luxury brands such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

