Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO shares incredible news with fans - after jet makes emergency landing

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO has revealed she will be the CMT Awards "official backstage correspondent" for the 2024 awards ceremony.

The 44-year-old took to TikTok to share the "surprise" she had been waiting to reveal, posting a video of her talking to Megan Moroney on April 6 in Austin, Texas, where the ceremony will be held.

"I can't tell you how honored I am to be joining the CMT family," she added, thanking CMT for the "amazing opportunity".

The news comes hours after Bunnie revealed that their plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a computer malfunction. "Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing," Bunnie XO wrote in a message over the video which was also posted to TikTok.

In the video she was sitting on the plane as husband Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, spoke to the pilot. A second video saw them back on land, and the singer told his wife that "they said it was an issue with the computer – but at least it wasn't the brakes".

Another video showed Bunnie and friends back on the plane. "When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she quipped in a message over the clip that included the viral Cilla Black "surprise surprise" refrain.

Jelly Roll is up for three awards at the 2024 CMT Awards, and it comes on the back of the 39-year-old winning best new pop artist and best new country artist win at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

© Gilbert Flores Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bunnie has a successful career as a podcaster after launching her show, Dumb Blonde, following the success of her YouTube channel.

They met in 2015 and after one year of dating, Jelly Roll popped the question to Bunnie while on stage in Vegas. Not wanting to waste any time, the couple had an impromptu wedding that evening and tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023.