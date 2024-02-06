Travis Kelce admits he's heard 'some of' Taylor Swift's new album fans think is about Joe Alwyn

Fans of Taylor Swift know all too well that the record-breaking Grammy winner likes to keep them on their toes, and much as they try, they can rarely anticipate her expertly-crafted plans.

The latest plot twist from the "You're Losing Me" singer came on Sunday at the Grammys when, though fans were convinced she would be announcing the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), she announced a brand new album, her 11th, instead, titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Now, as fans anxiously await the album release on April 19 – and keep busy decoding theories and Easter eggs – Travis Kelce has revealed his boyfriend privileges have earned him a sneak-peek.

On Monday, during a media event ahead of the Super Bowl on February 11th, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end confessed about the forthcoming album: "I have heard some of it, yes," and declared: "It is unbelievable."

He went on: "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," though made sure to not reveal too much, adding: "I can't give you anything. I'll leave that up to her."

His sweet tease came just as Taylor unveiled the new album's track list, a total of 17 songs, some of which Swifties have already started suspecting might be about the Golden Globes nominee's ex, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor and Joe were together for six years, before shocking fans with news of their break-up, which first became public in March of 2023.

© Getty Taylor and Joe were together for six years

What was Joe Alwyn's group chat name?

The album was declared by Swifties a break-up album as soon as the title itself, The Tortured Poets Department, was revealed, as some claim it's a nod to a group chat Joe previously revealed he had with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, titled The Tortured Man Club.

Moreover, the album's release date, April 19, also has fans thinking it's a nod to Taylor's break-up, the reason being that on April 19 of last year, Taylor was spotted on a dinner date with besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, immediately after which the couple unfollowed Joe on Instagram.

Which The Tortured Poets Department songs do fans think are about Joe?

Always quick to their theories, Swifties have already predicted that "So Long, London" could be about Joe, who is from England; it would serve as a follow-up to Taylor's cheerful Lover track "London Boy."

Another song fans have begun to suspect is about Joe is "Florida!!!" featuring Florence + The Machine, the state being the location of Taylor's first Eras Tour concert since news of her break-up was made public.

