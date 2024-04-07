Rumer Willis shares glowing selfie as she makes candid confession about her appearance

Rumer Willis is reflecting on how motherhood and age have changed the way she sees herself in the mirror.

The former actress, 35, was praised for her candor thanks to her latest social media post, in which she opened up about celebrating the days she feels beautiful.

Rumer is the oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who were married from 1989 to 2000, and also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. The Die Hard actor is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, who just turned 12, and Evelynn Penn, eight, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rumer Willis' boyfriend and Bruce Willis jam together

Over the weekend, Rumer took to Instagram and shared a glowing photo in which she posed seemingly in her daughter Louetta's nursery, with her blonde hair in two tight braids, wearing a floral linen shirt.

"PSA: (not my birthday just feel stoked that I think I look good at 35)," she first noted, before writing: "When you wake up at 35 and look in the mirror and [feel] beautiful. It's a day to celebrate."

She continued: "Some days I do and some I don't," adding: "But I want to celebrate the good ones cause I want Lou to see me celebrating it so she can learn to appreciate herself."

"I feel beautiful in these pictures and I feel like myself without any makeup on and I feel more beautiful every day, especially when I look into my daughters face and I see so much of myself and her."

MORE: Rumer Willis details 'crazy' home life growing up with parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

MORE: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three lookalike daughters pose in matching robes in stunning photos from Vegas sister vacation

She concluded: "It helps me love myself a little bit more every day and [for] that I am endlessly grateful."

© Instagram She was glowing in her latest selfie

Fans and fellow celebrities alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to praise Rumer for her honesty, though first Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna recalled the first time she met Rumer as a baby.

She wrote: "I will just never forget 35 years ago. You were at Jane Fonda workout, waiting on the bench for your mom. You were the most beautiful baby I will never forget I was so starstruck."

© Getty Rumer with her dad Bruce in 2013

MORE: Demi Moore reveals what she told her daughters with ex Bruce Willis amid new update on his emotional health battle

Others followed suit with: "Glowing from the inside out literally," and: "Beautiful pics! Looking so naturally gorgeous!" as well as: "You are radiant mama," plus another one of her followers added: "You are absolutely stunning."

© Instagram The former actress welcomed her first daughter last year

Rumer's younger sister Tallulah also recently opened up about her evolving relationship with her appearance, revealing in an Instagram post that she had decided to dissolve all the fillers she had in her face.

"Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved," she wrote, adding: "After being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me–- I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years. Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! More is better!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.