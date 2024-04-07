Best red carpet looks from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in country music flocked to Austin, TX, on Sunday for the 2024 CMT Music Awards – and they brought the glamour with them.

From traditional cowboy hats and boots to figure-hugging dresses and sharp tailoring in a rainbow of colors – although black appeared to be the hue of the night – the red-carpet fashion did not disappoint.

With the likes of Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini – who is hosting the show – in attendance, it was a fashion feast for the eyes.

Best-dressed stars at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini © Getty Images The 2024 CMT Music Awards host looked heavenly in her flowing, red, lace dress that boasted a sheer skirt with a subtle, ruffle train, and delicate cut-outs, accessorizing with earrings and rings by EFFY Jewelry.

Trisha Yearwood © Getty Images How gorgeous does Trisha Yearwood look? The singer stunned in a black sequin gown with elaborate feather-cuffed sleeves that showcased her weight loss. Not only is she performing at the event, but she is also the first recipient of the 'June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award'.

Lainey Wilson © Getty Images Lainey Wilson stuck to her trademark wide-brimmed hat and bellbottoms by AREA, adding a twist with multi-colored polka dots and a metallic, strapless top.

Carly Pearce © Getty Images Keeping it classic in all black, Carly Pearce looked gorgeous in her tailored pants and a sheer top that exposed her glittery bra underneath.

Brittney Spencer © Getty Images Singer Brittney Spencer poured her curves into a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit with pink accents and she looked sensational.

Jennifer Nettles © Getty Images Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles wowed in her plunging, black floral jumpsuit with waist cutouts.

Mickey Guyton © Getty Images Singer Mickey Guyton turned heads in her shimmery, semi-sheer fishtail gown by Retrofête that teased her toned legs underneath.

Ashley McBryde © Getty Images Ashely kept her look simple but sleek in this figure-hugging black jumpsuit that cinched in her waist and showcased her impressive chest tattoo.

Kimberly Perry © Getty Images The Band Perry singer stood out in her bright green mini dress that boasted dark green sequin accents, a high neck, and a cheeky thigh split. Her towering platform heels added height to her petite frame and made her legs look never-ending.