2024 CMT Music Awards: Best red carpet looks from Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, more
Best red carpet looks from the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, and more best-dressed stars

39 minutes ago
red carpet 2024 cmt music awards
Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
Some of the biggest names in country music flocked to Austin, TX, on Sunday for the 2024 CMT Music Awards – and they brought the glamour with them.

From traditional cowboy hats and boots to figure-hugging dresses and sharp tailoring in a rainbow of colors – although black appeared to be the hue of the night – the red-carpet fashion did not disappoint.

With the likes of Lainey WilsonTrisha YearwoodCarly Pearceand Kelsea Ballerini – who is hosting the show – in attendance, it was a fashion feast for the eyes.

Best-dressed stars at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini

kelsea ballerini 2024 cmt awards red carpet© Getty Images

The 2024 CMT Music Awards host looked heavenly in her flowing, red, lace dress that boasted a sheer skirt with a subtle, ruffle train, and delicate cut-outs, accessorizing with earrings and rings by EFFY Jewelry.

Trisha Yearwood

trisha yearwood 2024 cmt music awards red carpet© Getty Images

How gorgeous does Trisha Yearwood look? The singer stunned in a black sequin gown with elaborate feather-cuffed sleeves that showcased her weight loss.

Not only is she performing at the event, but she is also the first recipient of the 'June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award'. 

Lainey Wilson

2024 cmt awards lainey wilson red carpet© Getty Images

Lainey Wilson stuck to her trademark wide-brimmed hat and bellbottoms by AREA, adding a twist with multi-colored polka dots and a metallic, strapless top.

Carly Pearce

carly pearce 2024 cmt awards red carpet© Getty Images

Keeping it classic in all black, Carly Pearce looked gorgeous in her tailored pants and a sheer top that exposed her glittery bra underneath.

Brittney Spencer

brittney spencer 2024 cmt awards red carpet© Getty Images

Singer Brittney Spencer poured her curves into a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit with pink accents and she looked sensational.

Jennifer Nettles

jennifer nettles cmt music awards 2024 red carpet© Getty Images

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles wowed in her plunging, black floral jumpsuit with waist cutouts.

Mickey Guyton

mickey guyton cmt music awards 2024 red carpet© Getty Images

Singer Mickey Guyton turned heads in her shimmery, semi-sheer fishtail gown by Retrofête that teased her toned legs underneath.

Ashley McBryde

ashley mcbryde 2024 cmt music awards red carpet© Getty Images

Ashely kept her look simple but sleek in this figure-hugging black jumpsuit that cinched in her waist and showcased her impressive chest tattoo.

Kimberly Perry

kimberly perry 2024 cmt music awards red carpet© Getty Images

The Band Perry singer stood out in her bright green mini dress that boasted dark green sequin accents, a high neck, and a cheeky thigh split. Her towering platform heels added height to her petite frame and made her legs look never-ending.

Emma Roberts

emma roberts 2024 cmt music awards red carpet© Getty Images

CMT Awards presenter and Hollywood star Emma Roberts looked ethereal in her blush pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with ruched detailing and a semi-sheer skirt, which appeared to be a major trend on the red carpet, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

