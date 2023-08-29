Jessica Simpson details 'hilarious' change to kids' living situation as she teases family reality show

It's a season of change for Jessica Simpson and her family, who are embarking on a big move as summer transitions into fall.

The former reality star, who is originally from Abilene, Texas, has for decades lived in California, and it's where she welcomed her three kids with Eric Johnson, Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, nine, and Birdie Mae, four.

However, the Johnson-Simpson family have decided to make a change, and the mom-of-three has been testing out a return to her country roots with a move to Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking with E! News, Jessica opened up about the move, and what other changes and updates are coming for her family.

Revealing that she first tested the waters by renting a house in Nashville over the summer, she confessed: "It's been a hilarious experience," before explaining: "I rent a home but I don't realize I need window coverings… I used thumbtacks to put these $40 curtains up so I don't wake up with the sun…"

Though the move has been hectic, and Jessica maintained they have yet to sell with their Los Angeles home and permanently relocate, she did admit: "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy,'" and she explained: "It's because I'm not on guard, I'm with a lot of like-minded people and it's not about the celebrity.

"It really is about the music and the heart and the conversation, and honestly just to have the music conversation again makes me so excited."

With that, she confirmed she is close to making a music comeback, and even teased fans might get a first glimpse of it as soon as next week.

© Getty Jessica and her family have been testing out a move to Nashville

Then, as she further detailed the unexpected adjustments she's had to make in her rental home (assembling a TV with a butter knife!) Jessica joked it should all have been caught on camera, and subsequently teased making not only a return to music, but to reality tv as well.

Earlier this month marked the 20 year anniversary of the premiere of her hit reality show with ex-husband Nick Lachey, Newlyweds, which quickly went from a show about the newly-married couple's honeymoon phase to the unraveling of their marriage, which ended in 2006.

© Instagram The star's mini-me daughter is her total twin

Addressing a possible comeback, Jessica explained: "As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series – which Newlyweds was supposed to be by the way, but we actually had a lot of fun doing it – or a documentary…"

© Instagram Jessica and her husband have been married since 2014

She even confessed: "I think [my kids] wouldn't mind being on camera," adding: "My son maybe not so much, but both daughters definitely are entertainers."

She continued: "It doesn't make them shy or anything like that," before joking that her son "probably doesn't think it's anybody's business."

